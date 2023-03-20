Close
UW HUSKIES

UW Huskies football insider Christian Caple joins Seattle Sports

Mar 20, 2023, 11:01 AM | Updated: 12:54 pm
A general view of UW Huskies helmets before a game against Colorado on Nov. 19, 2022. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)
SeattleSports.com

The UW Huskies are on the rise in college football, and the preeminent reporter on the beat has now joined the team at Seattle Sports.

Seattle Sports 710 AM and SeattleSports.com are pleased to announce the addition of UW Huskies football insider Christian Caple to their stable of contributors.

Caple will cover UW all year long with two columns per week on SeattleSports.com, including select unlocked content from OnMontlake.com, his subscription website and newsletter that features in-depth coverage of the Huskies. He will also be a regular guest on Seattle Sports radio programs, including weekly on “Washington Wednesday” during the college football season.

Followers of the Dawgs will know Caple well for his reputation as a must-read football reporter. A native of Longview, Wash., Caple covered UW Huskies football for the past four years at The Athletic. Prior to that, he reported on the Huskies and other local sports teams for The (Tacoma) News Tribune, the Spokesman-Review, Seattlepi.com and the Moscow-Pullman Daily News.

Caple’s first article for SeattleSports.com will run on Wednesday, March 22.

The announcement of Caple’s addition to Seattle Sports was made Monday morning when he joined Bump and Stacy to talk about the Huskies. Listen to the full interview below.

The UW Huskies football team is coming off a surprising 11-2 season in its first year under head coach Kalen DeBoer. Washington finished with a No. 8 ranking in The Associated Press poll after winning the Alamo Bowl over Texas in December, and the Dawgs go into the 2023 campaign with high hopes thanks to the return of senior quarterback Michael Penix Jr.

For more from Caple on Husky football, subscribe to On Montlake at OnMontlake.com.

