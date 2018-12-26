Has Pete Carroll’s Seahawks legacy eclipsed his legacy with USC?

Coach A won two national championships, nearly won a third, went 8-2 in bowl games and finished with two losses or less in eight out of 10 seasons.

Coach B won a Super Bowl, nearly won a second, and has reached the playoffs in seven out of nine seasons, including in a supposed rebuilding year.

Which one has the better legacy?

Well, both coaches are Pete Carroll – Coach A is his time at USC, Coach B his record as Seahawks coach – and 710 ESPN Seattle’s Curtis Rogers posed an interesting question Wednesday morning filling in on Brock and Salk just two days after Carroll received a multi-year contract extension to keep him with the Seahawks through 2021.

“Next season Pete Carroll will have been head coach with the Seahawks for longer than he was for USC, and by the time his extension runs out he will have been in Seattle for a couple more seasons than his time at USC. Where is his legacy?” Rogers asked Bob Condotta, Seahawks beat reporter for The Seattle Times.

Once Rogers and co-host Stacy Rost had finished their show, we turned the tables on them to get their opinions about Carroll’s legacy. Here’s what they had to say.

Carroll’s legacy: Seahawks or USC?

Curtis Rogers: “I think Pete Carroll’s legacy is here in Seattle with the Seahawks because I think the NFL means more to more people than college football, and the way it ended at USC is not how it’s going to end in Seattle.”

Stacy Rost: “I think we have an either/or conversation because there haven’t been many coaches like Pete Carroll that have succeeded to the level he has in college at a prestige university and also with an NFL team. I don’t know that his career with Seattle has eclipsed what he did with USC but I think the fact that he’s been able to succeed to the highest level at both the NCAA and in the NFL certainly makes a really strong Hall of Fame case.”

How can Carroll locked up the Hall of Fame?

Rogers: “I think another Super Bowl absolutely clinches Pete Carroll’s spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Already two trips to the Super Bowl, one Super Bowl title – if another were to happen, I think it’s hard to deny somebody with that kind of success.”

Rost: “I think another trip to a Super Bowl would do it but I think that maybe more than anything else that he’s done, his ability to turn this team around this year shoots down any critique that he’s only good with college players. And there have been people who come to look at what Pete Carroll does in his practices and then try to replicate that. His Seahawks teams have been a blueprint for other teams, so to make that much of a wave in the NFL is saying something.”

