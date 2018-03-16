Seahawks sign WR Jaron Brown, S Maurice Alexander

The Seahawks picked the pace up some in free agency over the weekend, signing wide receiver Jaron Brown and safety Maurice Alexander.

Sheldon Richardson heads to Minnesota on 1-year deal

The Seahawks’ agreement with Brown, a five-year NFL veteran who has spent his entire career thus far with the Arizona Cardinals, was reported Friday evening by Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

Alexander, who was released by the Los Angeles Rams during the 2017 season, shared a post on his Twitter account indicating he had signed with Seattle.

Both moves were confirmed by the Seahawks on Saturday afternoon.

Alexander, 27, started 14 games for the Rams in 2016, making two interceptions, four passes defensed and a sack. He was released last October, however, and the Seahawks brought him in for a visit shortly after but ultimately did not decide to sign him last year. He played both free safety and strong safety over his four years with the Rams after signing as an undrafted free agent.

Brown, 28, appeared in all 16 games for the Cardinals last season, starting eight. He caught a career-high 31 passes for 477 yards and four touchdowns.

Brown would seemingly replace Paul Richardson, who left for Washington in free agency earlier in the week.

Seahawks free-agency tracker