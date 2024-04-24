Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

NFC West Check-In: 49ers won’t be spectators on Day 1 of draft

Apr 24, 2024, 10:19 AM

Kyle Shanahan 49ers NFL Draft...

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan speaks on Jan. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

(AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

The Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY JOSH DUBOW


The Associated Press

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers will no longer be spectators on the opening night of the NFL draft.

Seahawks Draft Preview: Even with same GM, new era arrives

After sitting out round one the past two years thanks to a pricey decision to trade up for quarterback Trey Lance in 2021, the 49ers will be in position to fill a hole on the roster on day one of the draft this year.

San Francisco holds the 31st overall selection in the draft, as well as nine additional picks the final two days, making the opening night far more entertaining for the Niners than the past two years.

“It’s pretty miserable not having a first-round pick, just watching and having nothing to do that first day,” coach Kyle Shanahan said last month at the NFL owners meetings. “We knew we weren’t going to have one the last (two) years, so we didn’t look as much at those top picks. We’ll be prepared for everybody this year. You never know whether we stay where we’re at or if we move around, but at pick No. 31, you have to be ready for anything.”

More: Click here for 49ers NFL Draft coverage from Sactown Sports

San Francisco gave up its first-round picks in 2022 and 2023 when the Niners traded up in 2021 from No. 12 to No. 3 to draft Lance. That moved backfired with Lance making just four starts in two seasons as he never got completely comfortable in Shanahan’s offense and then was usurped by Brock Purdy, the last pick of the 2022 draft.

The 49ers overcame the move by making it to the NFC title game in Lance’s first two seasons and then to the Super Bowl last season after trading Lance to Dallas before the season for a fourth-round pick.

NEEDS

San Francisco’s roster is one of the strongest in the league but isn’t without needs. Upgrading the right side of the offensive line that struggled in the Super Bowl could be a priority after the Niners did little to improve that group in free agency. San Francisco also could use a cornerback to team with Charvarius Ward and Deommodore Lenoir and is always interested in adding defensive line depth.

More NFC West Check-Ins: Cards could take Odunze | Will Rams end first-round drought?

DON’T NEED

The quarterback position is set with Purdy still on his rookie deal and Joshua Dobbs added this offseason as a backup along with Brandon Allen. Linebacker isn’t a high priority either even with Dre Greenlaw working his way back from an Achilles tendon injury suffered in the Super Bowl. All-Pro Fred Warner anchors that group and free agent De’Vondre Campbell should be able to hold down the other starting spot until Greenlaw can return.

READY FOR RECEIVER

The Niners appear to be set at receiver with Brandon Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel and Jauan Jennings all under contract. But Aiyuk’s uncertain future could come into play. He is seeking a long-term deal to replace the fifth-year option his is set to play on this season but the two sides haven’t come to an agreement. San Francisco doesn’t want to trade Aiyuk, even if there is interest, but it could be tough to keep him and Samuel on high-priced deals. Drafting a receiver now would offer protection if the Niners can’t extend Aiyuk or opt to trade Samuel after this season.

PLANNING AHEAD

There are two other key spots on offense where San Francisco has no immediate need for a starter but could seek a rookie to develop as a long-term replacement. All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams turns 36 in July and won’t be able to man that spot for too many more years. Drafting someone to step in as a starter at right tackle this year, who could eventually move to the left side could be an option. All-Pro tight end George Kittle turns 31 next season and finding a backup who could eventually take over could be a direction San Francisco goes this year.

BUSY DAY THREE

San Francisco only has its own picks the first two days, but has several extras on day three with three picks in the fourth round and two in the sixth round. Shanahan and GM John Lynch have had a good track record of finding gems on day three of the draft with picks such as Kittle, Greenlaw, Jennings, Lenoir, safety Talanoa Hufanga, and Purdy all playing a big role in San Francisco’s recent success.

Seattle Seahawks NFL Draft coverage

Wyman & Bob: Why UW’s Troy Fautanu is the right fit for Seahawks
What’s happened when Seahawks trade back in first round of draft
Brock’s Seahawks Draft Profile: A Texas-sized DT
Rost: The Seahawks’ smart pick, fun pick and wild card at No. 16
Seahawks GM Schneider: How draft position impacts strategy

Seattle Seahawks

UW Huskies Rome Odunze...

Zac Hereth

Ranked: Brock’s top 5 UW Huskies in 2024 NFL Draft

Ex-UW Huskies quarterback Brock Huard ranks his top-five players from his alma mater heading into the 2024 NFL Draft.

3 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks NFL Draft Profile...

Zac Hereth

Brock’s Draft Profile: The perfect match for Seahawks? Troy Fautanu

College football analyst Brock Huard examines UW Huskies standout OL Troy Fautanu as a fit for the Seattle Seahawks.

7 hours ago

NFL Draft Caleb Williams UW Huskies...

Josh Dubow

NFL Draft: First-round picks could be on trading block on Day 1

Based on recent history, plenty of first-round NFL Draft picks should change hands Thursday with teams looking to move up for a specific player.

8 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks NFL Draft 2018...

Cameron Van Til

Do Seahawks have enough draft picks for every need?

The Seattle Seahawks enter this week's NFL Draft with seven picks. Is that enough to fill all the holes on their roster?

20 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks Draft Profile: Chop Robinson...

Zac Hereth

Brock’s Hawks Draft Profile: Trade-back target on the edge

Former NFL quarterback Brock Hard examines athletically gifted edge rusher Chop Robinson as a draft fit for the Seattle Seahawks.

1 day ago

Laiatu Latu UCLA USC Seahawks draft...

Cameron Van Til

Kimes: How offense-heavy draft could benefit Hawks’ defense

ESPN NFL analyst Mina Kimes explains how this year's offensively loaded draft class could help the Seattle Seahawks' defensive makeover.

1 day ago

NFC West Check-In: 49ers won’t be spectators on Day 1 of draft