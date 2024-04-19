Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Seahawks GM Schneider: How draft position impacts strategy

Apr 18, 2024, 6:48 PM

Seattle Seahawks draft...

A view of the stage as the Seahawks deliver a pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. (Photo: Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

(Photo: Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Cameron Van Til's Profile Picture

BY CAMERON VAN TIL


Seattle Sports

Trading back in the first round of the NFL Draft has been a common strategy for the Seattle Seahawks under John Schneider. Since he took over as general manager in 2010, Seattle has traded back six times in 14 drafts.

Seahawks GM Schneider addresses ‘picture gate’ at team HQ

The Seahawks currently hold the No. 16 overall pick in next week’s draft, but they don’t have a second-round pick. They dealt their second-rounder to the New York Giants last October as part of the trade for defensive lineman Leonard Williams.

With no second-round pick, many have speculated this could be yet another instance where Seattle deals its first-round pick to acquire more draft capital.

However, of the six times the Seahawks traded back in the first round, four came when they held picks in the No. 21-32 range.

During Thursday’s edition of The John Schneider Show on Seattle Sports, the Seahawks GM/president of football operations was asked how draft position affects a team’s approach to their first-round pick.

“On average, there’s probably 15 to 20 – depending on the year – true first-round-graded players,” Schneider said. “So when you’re (drafting) in the late 20s, you’re really picking in the second round anyway. So why not acquire another pick is kind of the way we’ve looked at it.”

Schneider said a similar concept applies to the second round, which can affect how far a team decides to trade back.

“How far back are you going to go? Where’s your cutoff?” Schneider said. “Because … you might only have 15 guys or 18 (second-round-caliber) guys in the second round.”

Drafting in the middle of the first round is a bit of an unfamiliar position for the Schneider-era Seahawks.

Over the past 14 drafts, Seattle has made just three first-round selections in the No. 11-20 range. Two of those instances came more than a decade ago, when they took safety Earl Thomas at No. 14 overall in 2010 and defensive end Bruce Irvin at No. 15 overall in 2012. The other was last year, when they selected wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba at No. 20 overall.

Seattle also traded away the No. 18 overall pick in 2018 to move back and acquire more picks.

Listen to the full interview from this week’s show at this link or in the audio player near the top of this story. Catch The John Schneider Show live every Thursday at 4 p.m. on Seattle Sports.

More on the Seattle Seahawks

Reaction: Are Seahawks’ removals disrespecting their history?
Bump: Why a Rashaad Penny reunion makes sense for Seahawks
Huard: Why UW QB Michael Penix Jr. should be in play for Seahawks
Salk: The perfect draft fit for Seattle Seahawks isn’t who you think

Wyman & Bob

Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks GM John Schneider...

Brent Stecker

Seahawks GM Schneider addresses ‘picture gate’ at team HQ

Why did the Seattle Seahawks remove some pictures and slogans at team HQ from the Pete Carroll era? GM John Schneider has the story.

4 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks Rashaad Penny Geno Smith...

Cameron Van Til

Bump: Why a Rashaad Penny reunion makes sense for Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks reportedly met with free agent running back Rashaad Penny. Here's why it'd make sense for Seattle to bring him back.

6 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks Michael Penix Jr. UW Huskies NFL Draft...

Cameron Van Til

Huard: Why UW QB Michael Penix Jr. should be in play for Seahawks

Brock Huard explains why the Seattle Seahawks should target UW Huskies QB Michael Penix Jr. if he's still available after the first round.

8 hours ago

Mike Macdonald Seattle Seahawks...

Brent Stecker

Reaction: Are Seahawks’ removals disrespecting their history?

Under new head coach Mike Macdonald, the Seattle Seahawks have removed some things at team HQ from the Pete Carroll era. Brock and Salk react.

9 hours ago

UW Huskies Belichick Carroll...

Cameron Van Til

Huard: What is biggest impact of Carroll, Belichick on UW Huskies?

FOX college football analyst Brock Huard explains the biggest impact legendary coaches Bill Belichick and Pete Carroll can have on the UW Huskies' program.

13 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks NFL Draft MIke Sainristil...

Zac Hereth

Brock Huard’s Seahawks Draft Profile: Michigan CB with WR skills

Brock Huard examines Michigan CB Mike Sainristil, an NFL draft prospect who has something in common with ex-Seattle Seahawks star Richard Sherman.

1 day ago

Seahawks GM Schneider: How draft position impacts strategy