SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Bump: Why a Rashaad Penny reunion makes sense for Seahawks

Apr 18, 2024, 4:25 PM

Seattle Seahawks Rashaad Penny Geno Smith...

Seattle Seahawks RB Rashaad Penny takes a handoff from QB Geno Smith in 2022. (Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

(Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

Cameron Van Til's Profile Picture

BY CAMERON VAN TIL


The Seattle Seahawks are reportedly kicking the tires on a reunion with one of their former first-round picks.

Reaction: Are Seahawks’ removals disrespecting their history?

The Seahawks hosted 28-year-old running back Rashaad Penny for a free-agent visit on Wednesday, according to Howard Balzer of CardsWire.

Penny, the No. 27 overall pick in the 2018 draft, showed flashes of talent during five injury-marred seasons with Seattle before signing a one-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles last year. He played sparingly for Philadelphia last season, rushing for just 33 yards on 11 carries while stuck behind D’Andre Swift, Kenneth Gainwell and Boston Scott on the Eagles’ depth chart.

The Seahawks already have a one-two punch at running back with Kenneth Walker III and Zach Charbonnet, but Penny could join 2023 seventh-round pick Kenny McIntosh to provide backfield depth. Seattle has a need there after former third-string running back DeeJay Dallas signed with the Arizona Cardinals in free agency.

During Thursday’s edition of Seattle Sports’ Bump and Stacy, former NFL wide receiver Michael Bumpus shared his thoughts on the possibility of Penny returning to the Seahawks.

“You’ve (already) got two really good young running backs,” Bumpus said. “Ken Walker I think has established himself as a 1,000-yard rusher, if he can stay healthy, every single year – at least in the short-term. I think Zach Charbonnet has established himself as a good No. 2 running back and has the capabilities of making some big plays back there.

“The Seahawks are at their best when they have four horses in the stable, though. Over the years, you always have your one-two punch and then your guys who help out on special teams and (add depth).”

Penny rushed for 1,918 yards and 13 touchdowns in his five seasons with Seattle, averaging 5.7 yards per carry over that stretch. He caught fire during the final five games of the 2021 season, running for 671 yards and six TDs at a clip of 7.3 yards carry while filling in for injured starter Chris Carson.

Penny also had seven kickoff return touchdowns during his four-year college career at San Diego State. His kick-return background could be valuable with the NFL’s new kickoff rules.

However, injuries have been a persistent problem for Penny. He missed 40 regular-season games in his five seasons with the Seahawks.

“You are not depending on Rashaad Penny,” Bumpus said. “That’s why I’m OK with the situation. You’ve got two backs here already.

“Bring in a Rashaad Penny if need be,” he added. “Make sure you have four guys in the stable, with a one-two punch that I think could be one of the best in the league if they stay healthy.”

To hear the full segment from Thursday’s Bump and Stacy, listen to the audio player near the top of this post or at this link.

