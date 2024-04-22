Close
SEATTLE MARINERS

Mariners take nightcap 10-2 over Rockies for 2nd straight series win

Apr 21, 2024, 8:31 PM | Updated: 9:17 pm

Seattle Mariners Cal Raleigh...

Cal Raleigh of the Seattle Mariners is greeted by Manny Acta after a homer on April 21, 2024. (Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

(Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

The Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY CRAIG MEYER


The Associated Press

DENVER (AP) — A bases-loaded triple by J.P. Crawford keyed a six-run second inning that propelled the Seattle Mariners past the Colorado Rockies 10-2 on Sunday night for a doubleheader split.

Seattle Mariners 10, Colorado Rockies 2: Box score

In the opener, Ezequiel Tovar and Ryan McMahon each hit an RBI single in the bottom of the 10th to lift Colorado to a 2-1 win.

“That’s just how baseball goes,” Crawford said. “Some days, you’re going to get them all and some days, you’re not going to get anything. We hung in there. Unfortunately, they got us at the end, but we answered back in the second game right out of the gate. Everybody did their thing.”

The afternoon victory snapped a six-game losing streak for the Rockies (5-17), who have the worst record in the National League. Colorado has yet to win consecutive games or a series this season.

Cal Raleigh added a two-run homer in the sixth inning of the nightcap and finished the game with three RBIs.

Seby Zavala had three hits and scored twice for Seattle, which has won five of six.

Emerson Hancock (2-2) allowed two runs — one earned — and four hits in six innings. He struck out four and walked one.

“When those guys are swinging like that, the only thing you want to do is get them in the dugout as quick as possible,” Hancock said about his teammates.

Elias Díaz had a two-run double for the Rockies in the first.

Making his initial start of the season, Peter Lambert (2-1) was charged with six runs and six hits over three innings. He fanned five and did not walk a batter.

Julio Rodríguez went 4 for 9 on the day for the Mariners to give him five straight multi-hit games.

The Mariners entered on a tear at the plate, scoring 24 runs during their four-game win streak.

The doubleheader was scheduled to make up Friday’s postponement that was caused by bad weather.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Seattle Mariners: 3B Luis Urías exited the second game in the second inning with a bruised right wrist after being hit by a pitch. … Seattle activated RHP Cody Bolton from the injured list and added him to the roster as the 27th man for the doubleheader. Bolton went on the 15-day injured list April 8, retroactive to April 6, with a “general medical issue.”

Colorado Rockies: 2B Brendan Rodgers returned to the lineup and batted sixth in the opener after missing four games with a stomach virus. … Gold Glove center fielder Brenton Doyle (bruised chest) was scratched from the lineup for the second game after getting hit by a pitch in the first game.

UP NEXT

Seattle Mariners: RHP Logan Gilbert (1-0, 2.33 ERA) pitches Tuesday at Texas against RHP Dane Dunning (2-1, 3.91).

Colorado Rockies: LHP Austin Gomber (0-1, 4.95 ERA) faces Padres RHP Dylan Cease (2-1, 1.99) on Monday.

