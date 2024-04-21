Dylan Moore made multiple run-saving plays for the Seattle Mariners in the first game of their Sunday doubleheader against the Colorado Rockies. But the credit on the most memorable run-saving play he was involved in goes to somebody else.

Rockies catcher Jacob Stallings appeared to end the game with a walk-off solo home run to left field in the bottom of the ninth inning, with his hit going just over the glove of the leaping Moore. But Moore’s glove wasn’t the only one in the area. The ball hit off the glove of a fan who was trying to haul in a souvenir and bounced back onto the field as Stallings stopped at second for a double.

The call on the field was that the ball never left the field of play (it did), so Rockies manager Bud Black (local shoutout – he’s an alum of Mark Morris High School in Longview, Wash.) was quick to challenge. That decision backfired, however.

After review, the call was changed to fan interference, meaning that Stallings’ original double had been erased and he was instead called out, ending the inning. Just think – if that fan hadn’t brought a glove to the game and tried to catch the hit, Stallings almost certainly would have had a walk-off homer.

Unfortunately for the Mariners, the Rockies were able to walk off the game in the 10th inning, scoring two runs to beat Seattle 2-1 (box score).

Rockies score twice in 10th to beat Mariners 2-1 in Game 1 of DH

It was a nice day for Moore, though. The game wouldn’t have gone to extras if he hadn’t made a pair of big stops in the bottom of the third inning when he was playing second base (he moved to left field when Jorge Polanco came off the bench as a pinch-hitter in the ninth).

With Stallings on third base and the M’s infield drawn in with one out, Moore made an awesome leaping stab to get the second out and keep Stallings where he was. And on the next batter, Moore laid out with a diving stop and threw out Ryan McMahon to end the inning.

the d in dmo stands for defense pic.twitter.com/VxRto9LEU8 — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) April 21, 2024

Moore also went 1 for 2 with two walks at the plate in the opener of the doubleheader.

The nightcap is set for 5:10 p.m., with Mariners Radio Network coverage airing on Seattle Sports 710 AM, the Seattle Sports app and SeattleSports.com. Click here for details on how to stream Mariners broadcasts from Seattle Sports.

