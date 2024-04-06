Close
SEATTLE MARINERS

Walk-off walk lifts Brewers past Mariners 6-5

Apr 5, 2024, 8:22 PM

Seattle Mariners...

Logan Gilbert of the Seattle Mariners during a 2024 game. (John Fisher/Getty Images)

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


MILWAUKEE (AP) — Andrés Muñoz walked four batters in the ninth inning to bring home the winning run in the Milwaukee Brewers’ 6-5 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Friday night.

Milwaukee Brewers 6, Seattle Mariners 5: Box Score

After the Mariners scored twice in the top of the inning to tie it, Muñoz (0-1) opened the bottom half by walking Sal Frelick, Jake Bauers and Brice Turang to load the bases.

After Jackson Chourio struck out looking, William Contreras walked on a 3-1 pitch that was ruled just off the outside corner to score Frelick.

Former Brewers infielder Luis Urías contributed to the tying rally in his first game against his old team.

Dylan Moore and Samad Taylor opened the ninth with back-to-back singles off Abner Uribe (1-0). Urías, who played for the Brewers from 2020-23, followed with a ground-rule double. One out later, Julio Rodríguez grounded to short to bring home Taylor with the tying run.

It was the first blown save in four opportunities for Uribe, who is filling in as the Brewers’ closer with two-time NL reliever of the year Devin Williams expected to miss the first half of the season due to stress fractures in his back.

Willy Adames, Oliver Dunn and Christian Yelich hit solo homers off Mariners starter Logan Gilbert.

The Mariners had rallied from an early 3-0 deficit to tie it in the sixth off Brewers starter Freddy Peralta, who had held Seattle scoreless for the first five innings.

The sixth-inning comeback started when J.P. Crawford delivered a leadoff single and Rodríguez was hit by a pitch. One out later, Mitch Haniger singled home Crawford. After a wild pitch advanced both runners, Rodríguez scored on Mitch Garver’s sacrifice fly.

Haniger came home with the tying run on Cal Raleigh’s single to right

Yelich put Milwaukee back in front when he led off the bottom of the sixth with his third homer of the season, a 431-foot blast deep into the second deck of the right-field seats. Milwaukee added an insurance run in the eighth when Dunn’s two-out RBI single took a big hop over Crawford at shortstop and went into center.

Gilbert allowed four runs and five hits with one walk and seven strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings. Peralta also struck out seven while giving up three runs, four hits and one walk in 5 2/3 innings.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mariners: IF Ty France was placed on the paternity list. Manager Scott Servais said France is unlikely to play in this series. The Mariners recalled IF/OF Samad Taylor from Triple-A Tacoma.

Brewers: RHP Jakob Junis continues to deal with what manager Pat Murphy described as a “scratchy” shoulder. LHP Aaron Ashby is part of the Brewers’ taxi squad this weekend and could be called upon if Junis needs to miss some time. … LHP Wade Miley (shoulder) threw 55 pitches and worked three innings in a rehabilitation appearance with Triple-A Nashville. He allowed one run and two hits while striking out three and walking two.

UP NEXT

RHP Bryce Miller (0-1, 7.20 ERA ) was set to start Saturday night for the Mariners against Brewers LHP DL Hall (0-0, 4.50).

