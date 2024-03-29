Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE MARINERS

Welcome Back: Mitch Haniger blasts homer in Mariners return

Mar 28, 2024, 9:05 PM | Updated: 10:31 pm

Seattle Mariners Mitch Haniger...

Mitch Haniger of the Seattle Mariners on Sept. 28, 2022. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Brandon Gustafson's Profile Picture

BY BRANDON GUSTAFSON


Seattle Sports

Mitch Haniger homered in his first game back with the Seattle Mariners.

After throwing out first pitch, Nelson Cruz retires with Seattle Mariners

Of course he did.

With the Mariners down 3-0 entering the bottom of the fourth inning on opening day against the Boston Red Sox, Haniger came up for his second at-bat of the game – he had a weak lineout to the first baseman in his first plate appearance – and took a 97 mph fastball on the outer third and blasted it to right field for a two-run homer, scoring Cal Raleigh.

Haniger, who had a big spring training for the Mariners, hit the home run 372 feet and it was 102.1 mph off the bat, per Statcast.

Recap: Mariners drop opener 6-4 as Boston’s O’Neill makes history

Haniger was a Mariner from 2017-22 before leaving Seattle for San Francisco in free agency. He was traded back to the Mariners this past offseason, though, after just one year with the Giants.

The expectation for Haniger this year is to be the team’s primary right fielder and a key part of a lineup hat the M’s think is much deeper and more balanced than last season, when Seattle finished just short of the postseason. He hit sixth in Seattle’s opening day lineup on Thursday.

The homer was Haniger’s 119th of his career and 108th as a member of the Mariners. It was also Haniger’s first home run with the M’s celebratory trident, which the team added to the mix last season.

Seattle Mariners Notebook: ‘Consistent pressure’ theme for lineup in 2024

Mariners Roof Report

Brought to you by
Chance Rain Showers then Mostly Sunny
High 56° | Low 40°
No game today.

Seattle Mariners

Seattle Mariners Boston Red Sox Tyler O'Neill...

The Associated Press

Mariners drop opener 6-4 as Boston’s O’Neill makes history

Tyler O’Neill homered in his fifth straight opening day game to set a major league record, and the Boston Red Sox beat the Seattle Mariners 6-4.

15 minutes ago

Nelson Cruz Seattle Mariners...

Brent Stecker

After throwing out 1st pitch, Nelson Cruz retires as a Mariner

Nelson Cruz threw out the first pitch at Seattle Mariners opening day, then signed a one-day contract to retire with the team.

3 hours ago

Seattle Mariners Julio Rodriguez...

Brandon Gustafson

Mariners Notebook: ‘Consistent pressure’ theme for lineup in 2024

Scott Servais expects big things from the Seattle Mariners' lineup in 2024, as he shared ahead of their opener against the Boston Red Sox.

6 hours ago

Seattle Mariners lineup Julio Rodríguez...

Brent Stecker

See the first Mariners lineup of 2024 for opening day vs Red Sox

The Seattle Mariners' batting order for opening day of the 2024 MLB season against Boston showcases an improved amount of length.

9 hours ago

baseball movie Kevin Costner Field of Dreams...

Brent Stecker

Top 10: Who are the best baseball movie actors of all-time?

To determine the top 10 actors of baseball movie history, we limit the list to those who acted in as least two baseball movies.

10 hours ago

Seattle Mariners roster J.P. Crawford...

Brent Stecker

Seattle Mariners announce opening day 26-man roster

The Seattle Mariners have announced their 26-man roster for opening day of the 2024 season as well as players starting on the IL.

13 hours ago

Welcome Back: Mitch Haniger blasts homer in Mariners return