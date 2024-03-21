Close
WSU

Preview: WSU takes on Drake in 1st round of NCAA Tournament

Mar 21, 2024, 11:07 AM

WSU NCAA Tournament...

Tristan da Silva of Colorado defends Jaylen Wells of the WSU Cougars on March 15, 2024. (David Becker/Getty Images)

(David Becker/Getty Images)

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


The Associated Press

No. 10-seed Drake Bulldogs (28-6, 19-4 MVC) vs. No. 7-seed WSU Cougars (24-9, 15-7 Pac-12)

Thursday, 7:05 p.m. (pregame 6:30 p.m.)
Thursday, 7:05 p.m. (pregame 6:30 p.m.)
Radio: Seattle Sports 710 AM

BOTTOM LINE

No. 25 WSU plays in the first round of the NCAA Tournament against Drake in Omaha, Nebraska.

Will No. 25 WSU make noise in tourney return? Insider weighs in

The Cougars’ record in Pac-12 games is 15-7, and their record is 9-2 in non-conference games. WSU ranks second in the Pac-12 at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 66.9 points while holding opponents to 42.2% shooting.

The Bulldogs are 19-4 against MVC teams. Drake ranks fourth in the MVC shooting 36.7% from 3-point range.

WSU makes 46.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.2 percentage points higher than Drake has allowed to its opponents (44.4%). Drake averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.0 more made shots on average than the 5.7 per game Washington State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS

WSU: Jaylen Wells is shooting 42.5% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, while averaging 12.1 points. Isaac Jones is shooting 58.3% and averaging 14.7 points over the past 10 games.

Drake: Tucker DeVries averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 21.8 points while shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc. Atin Wright is shooting 46.0% and averaging 14.1 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES

WSU Cougars: 7-3, averaging 70.7 points, 37.0 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points per game.

Drake Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 82.4 points, 32.7 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 1.0 block per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points.

