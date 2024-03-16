Close
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Seahawks sign linebacker Jerome Baker to 1-year deal

Mar 16, 2024, 2:27 PM | Updated: 4:05 pm

Seattle Seahawks Jerome Backer free agency...

Jerome Baker of the Miami Dolphins reacts on Nov. 11, 2021. (Eric Espada/Getty Images)

(Eric Espada/Getty Images)

BY BRANDON GUSTAFSON


Assistant Editor of SeattleSports.com

The Seattle Seahawks have another new linebacker.

Schneider: What safety Rayshawn Jenkins means for Seattle Seahawks’ defense

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Seahawks are signing Jerome Baker to a one-year deal worth up to $7 million. The Seahawks made the move official Saturday afternoon.

Baker, 27, has spent his entire six-year NFL career with the Miami Dolphins, who drafted him in the third round out of Ohio State in 2018. Baker was released this offseason two years into a three-year extension he signed ahead of the 2021 season.

The Seahawks have completely reshaped their linebacker room over the last week by signing Baker and, earlier this week, Tyrel Dodson, who was previously with the Buffalo Bills. Seattle Sports’ Brock Huard chimed in on social media about Seattle’s new linebacker tandem.

The Seahawks’ two starting linebackers in 2023 are both on new teams as Bobby Wagner signed with the Washington Commanders and Jordyn Brooks signed with Baker’s former team, the Dolphins.

Baker, who is listed as 6 foot 2 and 225 pounds, has appeared in all but five regular season games since entering the league, tallying 587 tackles, five interceptions, 22.5 sacks and 31 tackles for loss in 94 games and 82 starts. He also has 21 pass breakups and six forced fumbles to his credit.

Baker’s career-highs are 126 tackles in 2019, seven sacks in 2020, seven tackles for loss in 2020 and two interceptions in 2023. He has three 100-tackle seasons and missed some time last year with a knee injury and is also coming off wrist surger, per ESPN’s Brady Henderson.

Baker and Dodson now appear to be the lead candidates to start at linebacker for new head coach Mike Macdonald, who comes to the Seahawks after a stellar two-year run as defensive coordinator of the Baltimore Ravens.

Those two linebackers and Macdonald will look to turn around a defense that, once again in 2023, was among the NFL’s worst. Seattle was 30th in yards allowed, 21st in passing yards allowed, 31st in rushing yards allowed and 25th in points allowed.

Brock & Salk: What Howell trade means for Seattle Seahawks and draft

Seahawks sign linebacker Jerome Baker to 1-year deal