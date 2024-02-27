Close
SEATTLE MARINERS

Son of former Seattle Mariners reliever Erik Swanson hit by car

Feb 27, 2024, 2:33 PM

Erik Swanson of the Toronto Blue Jays delivers a pitch against the New York Yankees. (Elsa/Getty Images)

(Elsa/Getty Images)

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


The Associated Press

LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) — Toronto Blue Jays reliever Erik Swanson has left the team to be with his family after his son, Toby, was hit by a car Sunday.

Manager John Schneider said Toby was airlifted to a hospital, and he is “on the road to recovery.” Schneider also praised the first responders in Clearwater for their “incredible work.”

“Erik will be away from the team for a while, family comes first,” Schneider said Tuesday. “Our love, support, and prayers are with … the entire Swanson family.”

Swanson is going into his second season with Toronto and his sixth year in the majors overall. The 6-foot-3 right-hander is 8-14 with 10 saves and a 3.78 ERA in 195 games. He previously spent four seasons with the Seattle Mariners, including a breakout campaign in 2022 where he had a 1.68 ERA and 0.913 WHIP over 57 appearances.

The Mariners traded Erik Swanson to Toronto prior to the 2023 season for Teoscar Hernández.

Seattle Sports staff made additions to this post.

