Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

SHANNON DRAYER

Mariners Notebook: Updates on Urías, No. 1 starter spot

Feb 20, 2024, 3:51 PM | Updated: 3:52 pm

Seattle Mariners Luis Urías...

Luis Urias attempts to turn a double play for Boston against Toronto in 2023. (Winslow Townson/Getty Images)

(Winslow Townson/Getty Images)

BY SHANNON DRAYER


Mariners Insider, Seattle Sports

Tuesday marked the first full-squad workout of Seattle Mariners spring training at the team’s complex in Peoria, Ariz., which comes just four days before Cactus League play opens Saturday against the White Sox.

Mariners arrive as ‘hungriest team’ Servais has ever had in spring

Here are a couple of notes about the M’s.

Minor issue for Seattle Mariners’ Luis Urías

An addition to the dings and dents list: Luis Urías, who is expected to platoon at third base with Josh Rojas, has been dealing with shoulder inflammation that turned up a couple of weeks ago when he arrived early to work with infield coach Perry Hill. Tests all came back fine and he resumed doing some light throwing Monday. He did not take part in full-squad infield drills Tuesday.

Urías, acquired this offseason in a trade with Boston Red Sox, dealt with leg issues in 2023 and finished with a slash line of .191/.337/.299 (.636 OPS) in 52 games combined with the Red Sox and Brewers. The 26 year old is just a few seasons removed from hitting 23 home runs with a .789 OPS with Milwaukee in 2021.

Who gets the ball for M’s?

With a strong rotation coming into 2024, do we have a competition for opening day starter?

“Oh, we have multiple guys who can start opening day, there’s no question about that,” manager Scott Servais said Tuesday. “We are very fortunate. I think people in the industry are starting to recognize that. We have got a really deep staff. We have got three guys that can start opening day, for sure.”

Being the opening day starter is one of Luis Castillo’s goals every year, and competition appears to be on George Kirby’s mind as well.

“We have such a good starting rotation, we are all competing for the first spot and I think that’s a great environment,” Kirby said Monday, “but we are all also trying to help each other out and get the best out of each other.”

It is doubtful the Mariners would move away from the veteran Castillo for the opener this year. I don’t think there is actually much intrigue here, but Servais is not ready to make the announcement yet.

“Opening day is a big deal, I get it, but everybody gets the ball,” he said. “Everybody will have a hand in us ultimately achieving our goal.”

More on the Seattle Mariners

Mariners Spring Training Notebook: What’s next for George Kirby?
Why Mariners’ latest addition is worth keeping an eye on
Could Mariners still add Matt Chapman to ‘complete’ their roster?
Drayer’s Preview: Has Seattle Mariners’ lineup improved enough?
2024 Seattle Mariners spring training radio schedule

 

Shannon Drayer

Seattle Mariners Mitch Haniger...

Shannon Drayer

Mariners arrive as ‘hungriest team’ Servais has ever had in spring

Shannon Drayer details the mood from the Seattle Mariners clubhouse at spring training, including insight from Scott Servais and Mitch Haniger.

4 hours ago

Seattle Mariners George Kirby...

Shannon Drayer

Mariners Notebook: What’s next for George Kirby?

As the full Seattle Mariners squad reports in Arizona, Seattle Sports insider Shannon Drayer details what Year 3 looks like for George Kirby and more.

1 day ago

Seattle Mariners Garver Mitch...

Shannon Drayer

Drayer’s Preview: Has Mariners’ lineup improved enough for 2024?

Have the Seattle Mariners done enough with their lineup to help their great pitching staff in 2024? Shannon Drayer takes a closer look.

4 days ago

Seattle Mariners preview 2024 pitching Luis Castillo George Kirby...

Shannon Drayer

Drayer’s Preview: Can pitching strength lead Mariners back to playoffs?

The Seattle Mariners have leaned into their pitching, keeping last year's rotation intact. Shannon Drayer takes a close look at the staff entering spring training.

6 days ago

Seattle Mariners J.P. Crawford Julio Rodríguez Josh Rojas...

Shannon Drayer

Drayer: Mariners take a look in the mirror, re-tool their process

Assistant GM Andy McKay detailed how the Seattle Mariners broke down and shifted their process and philosophies after falling short in '23.

8 days ago

Seattle Mariners Bryce Miller...

Shannon Drayer

Drayer: Mariners’ Bryce Miller armed with new ways to get lefties out

Second-year Seattle Mariners pitcher Bryce Miller provided a look at his impressive offseason on Tuesday's Hot Stove on Seattle Sports.

13 days ago

Mariners Notebook: Updates on Urías, No. 1 starter spot