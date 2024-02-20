Tuesday marked the first full-squad workout of Seattle Mariners spring training at the team’s complex in Peoria, Ariz., which comes just four days before Cactus League play opens Saturday against the White Sox.

Here are a couple of notes about the M’s.

Minor issue for Seattle Mariners’ Luis Urías

An addition to the dings and dents list: Luis Urías, who is expected to platoon at third base with Josh Rojas, has been dealing with shoulder inflammation that turned up a couple of weeks ago when he arrived early to work with infield coach Perry Hill. Tests all came back fine and he resumed doing some light throwing Monday. He did not take part in full-squad infield drills Tuesday.

Urías, acquired this offseason in a trade with Boston Red Sox, dealt with leg issues in 2023 and finished with a slash line of .191/.337/.299 (.636 OPS) in 52 games combined with the Red Sox and Brewers. The 26 year old is just a few seasons removed from hitting 23 home runs with a .789 OPS with Milwaukee in 2021.

Who gets the ball for M’s?

With a strong rotation coming into 2024, do we have a competition for opening day starter?

“Oh, we have multiple guys who can start opening day, there’s no question about that,” manager Scott Servais said Tuesday. “We are very fortunate. I think people in the industry are starting to recognize that. We have got a really deep staff. We have got three guys that can start opening day, for sure.”

Being the opening day starter is one of Luis Castillo’s goals every year, and competition appears to be on George Kirby’s mind as well.

“We have such a good starting rotation, we are all competing for the first spot and I think that’s a great environment,” Kirby said Monday, “but we are all also trying to help each other out and get the best out of each other.”

It is doubtful the Mariners would move away from the veteran Castillo for the opener this year. I don’t think there is actually much intrigue here, but Servais is not ready to make the announcement yet.

“Opening day is a big deal, I get it, but everybody gets the ball,” he said. “Everybody will have a hand in us ultimately achieving our goal.”

More on the Seattle Mariners

• Mariners Spring Training Notebook: What’s next for George Kirby?

• Why Mariners’ latest addition is worth keeping an eye on

• Could Mariners still add Matt Chapman to ‘complete’ their roster?

• Drayer’s Preview: Has Seattle Mariners’ lineup improved enough?

• 2024 Seattle Mariners spring training radio schedule

Follow @shannondrayer