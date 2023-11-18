The Seattle Mariners made a trade ahead of Friday’s 5 p.m. non-tender deadline, sending reliever Isaiah Campbell to the Boston Red Sox in exchange for infielder Luis Urías.

Urías, 26, is coming off a down year where he dealt with leg issues throughout the season and finished with a slash line of .191/.337/.299 (.636 OPS) in 52 games split between the Red Sox and Brewers. The Mariners are hoping he will bounce back to something closer than what he did the two years prior, however, hitting 244/.340/.426 (.766 OPS) posting 29 home runs in 1,042 plate appearances with a strikeout rate of 20.6%.

Along with a track record of good contract, Urías brings versatility having played an almost equal mix of second and third base and shortstop in the big leagues. Under club control through the 2025 season, he comes with a higher price tag, with MLB Trade Rumors projecting his arbitration salary to come in at $4.9 million for the 2024 season.

The trade was the only roster move the Mariners made at the non-tender deadline as they tendered contracts to all arbitration-eligible players. Those players and the MLB Trade Rumors projected arbitration salary are as follows:

1B Ty France – $7.2 MM

RHP Trent Thornton – $1.3MM

IF Josh Rojas – $3.5MM

IF/OF Sam Haggerty – $800,000MM

RHP Justin Topa – $1.5MM

RHP Logan Gilbert $4.9MM

IF Luis Urías – $4.7 MM

Teams must exchange salary arbitration figures with arbitration-eligible players by Friday, Jan. 12 with arbitration hearings to be held Jan. 29-Feb. 16 should the two sides not be able to come to agreement.

With Friday’s moves, the Mariners’ 40-man roster remains full.

