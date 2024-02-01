Report: Ex-UW OC Ryan Grubb could leave Bama for Seahawks

The Seahawks have a new head coach in Mike Macdonald, and according to a report, he may be bringing a surprising name back to Seattle: former UW Huskies offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb.

According to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, Grubb is under consideration for the Seahawks’ offensive coordinator opening, which would bring him back to the Pacific Northwest weeks after he followed Kalen DeBoer from Montlake to Alabama.

Grubb, 47, was the offensive coordinator at the UW the last two years under DeBoer. When DeBoer left for Alabama last month, Grubb was considered a candidate for the Huskies’ head coaching vacancy, but that instead went to Jedd Fisch. Grubb posted on social media before Fisch was hired that he wouldn’t be the next UW coach but “wanted to be.”

Grubb, who led arguably the best offense in college football over the last two years, may not be in Tuscaloosa for long.

“Per a league source, Grubb could be joining new coach Mike Macdonald as offensive coordinator of the Seahawks,” Florio wrote. “While it’s not finalized, Grubb is definitely under consideration for the job.”

Grubb has never worked in the NFL. He’s been an offensive coordinator or assistant in the college ranks since 2005, working with DeBoer for nearly all of that time.

As offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach the last two seasons, Grubb helped the Huskies go 25-3 between 2022 and 2023. He called plays for an offense led by quarterback Michael Penix Jr., who finished second in Heisman voting in 2023 as the Huskies went 14-1 and made the National Championship game.

While at Washington, Grubb’s offenses led the nation in passing yards and were one of the top offenses in the country in terms of yards and points. Grubb also coached four 1,000-yard seasons by receivers over the last two years, including two by Rome Odunze, a potential top-10 pick in this April’s draft.

During his introductory press conference on Thursday, Macdonald said the Seahawks are working to build the coaching staff. He did say that there’s no prerequisite for Seattle’s next offensive coordinator to have play-calling experenience.

“It’s not near the top of the list,” Macdonald said. “We’re looking for the right person to come in here and build this thing. We want someone that’s open-minded, that has a growth mindset that can connect with the players and build a system.”

Grubb hasn’t called plays at the NFL level, but he has successfully in the college ranks at UW and Fresno State, putting up a lot of points and yards at both stops.

What makes Grubb a potentially interesting hire as well is the fact that Penix is a draft prospect this year and the Seahawks could potentially be looking for a new quarterback. Macdonald also has college coaching experience, having been defensive coordinator at Michigan in 2021. That ties him to Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy, who is also an NFL Draft prospect this year.

