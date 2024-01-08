The biggest game in UW Huskies football history is upon, and Seattle Sports has the ESPN Radio broadcast.

Brock & Damon’s Playoff Preview: How UW Huskies match up vs Michigan

Head coach Kalen DeBoer’s No. 2-ranked, undefeated Washington team looks to go 15-0 on Monday night in the College Football Playoff National Championship, but Jim Harbaugh’s top-ranked Michigan Wolverines have the same thing in mind.

While the television broadcast will be on ESPN, the ESPN Radio broadcast can be found on Seattle Sports at the same time, whether it’s on 710 AM, SeattleSports.com or the Seattle Sports app.

Here are the details on the game and how to listen.

• CFP National Championship: No. 1 Michigan vs. No. 2 UW Huskies

When: 4:30 p.m. Monday

Where: Reliant Stadium in Houston

Radio: Seattle Sports 710 AM

Streaming online: SeattleSports.com (link here)

Streaming on mobile: Seattle Sports app (click here to download)

TV: ESPN

