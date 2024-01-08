Close
Radio: How to hear UW vs Michigan in CFP National Championship

Jan 7, 2024, 11:24 PM

UW Huskies Jalen McMillan...

UW Huskies WR Jalen McMillan reacts after a touchdown in the 2024 Sugar Bowl. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

BY SEATTLESPORTS.COM STAFF


SeattleSports.com

The biggest game in UW Huskies football history is upon, and Seattle Sports has the ESPN Radio broadcast.

Brock & Damon’s Playoff Preview: How UW Huskies match up vs Michigan

Head coach Kalen DeBoer’s No. 2-ranked, undefeated Washington team looks to go 15-0 on Monday night in the College Football Playoff National Championship, but Jim Harbaugh’s top-ranked Michigan Wolverines have the same thing in mind.

While the television broadcast will be on ESPN, the ESPN Radio broadcast can be found on Seattle Sports at the same time, whether it’s on 710 AM, SeattleSports.com or the Seattle Sports app.

Here are the details on the game and how to listen.

CFP National Championship: No. 1 Michigan vs. No. 2 UW Huskies

When: 4:30 p.m. Monday
Where: Reliant Stadium in Houston
Radio: Seattle Sports 710 AM
Streaming online: SeattleSports.com (link here)
Streaming on mobile: Seattle Sports app (click here to download)
TV: ESPN

For pregame reading, click any of the links below.

Carson Bruener: UW Huskies love to ‘continue to prove them wrong’
Caple: Dillon Johnson says he expects to play for UW Huskies vs Michigan
What one CFB analyst says UW Huskies’ matchup with Michigan is all about
Strength vs. strength: Michigan’s stingy pass D faces UW Huskies, Penix
Herbstreit: The biggest X-factors for UW Huskies against Michigan

Brock and Damon's Playoff Preview

UW Huskies

UW Huskies Keion Brooks...

The Associated Press

Brooks scores 26, and UW Huskies hold off Oregon State 79-72

Keion Brooks Jr. scored 26 points, Sahvir Wheeler added 16, and the UW Huskies defeated Oregon State 79-72 on Saturday.

1 day ago

UW Huskies Kalen DeBoer...

RALPH D RUSSO

Harbaugh’s future at Michigan is subplot to CFP title game as UW tries to lock up DeBoer

Jim Harbaugh's future looms over the national championship game while the UW Huskies aim to lock up Kalen DeBoer on a new deal.

1 day ago

UW Huskies Michigan national championship...

Brandon Gustafson

Carson Bruener: UW Huskies love to ‘continue to prove them wrong’

UW Huskies linebacker Carson Bruener joined Wyman & Bob ahead of Monday's National Championship Game against Michigan.

1 day ago

UW Huskies Dillon Johnson...

Christian Caple

Caple: Dillon Johnson says he expects to play for UW Huskies vs Michigan

Despite dealing with knee and foot injuries, UW Huskies RB Dillon Johnson expects to play against Michigan, he and his coaches told reporters.

1 day ago

UW Huskies Michael Penix Jr. Rome Odunze...

Stacy Rost

What one CFB analyst says UW Huskies’ matchup with Michigan is all about

College football analyst Mike Golic Jr. joined Bump & Stacy and shared his insight into the UW Huskies' matchup with Michigan.

2 days ago

UW Huskies CFP Michael Penix Jr...

RALPH D RUSSO

Strength vs. strength: Michigan’s stingy pass D faces UW Huskies, Penix

The national championship is a contrast in styles and a matchup of strength versus strength when star UW Huskies face Michigan.

2 days ago

