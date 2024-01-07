Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

UW HUSKIES

Brooks scores 26, and UW Huskies hold off Oregon State 79-72

Jan 6, 2024, 6:03 PM

UW Huskies Keion Brooks...

Keion Brooks Jr. of the UW Huskies dunks in a Dec. 2, 2023 game. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

(Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


The Associated Press

SEATTLE (AP) — Keion Brooks Jr. scored 26 points, Sahvir Wheeler added 16, and the UW Huskies defeated Oregon State 79-72 on Saturday.

UW Huskies 79, Oregon State 72: Stats

Washington’s 16-0 first half run put the Huskies (9-6, 1-3 Pac-12) in front and they held on throughout the second half, despite a late challenge led by Jordan Pope of the Beavers (9-6, 1-3).

Oregon State missed its first three free throws of the second half and didn’t have a successful free throw until Pope hit a pair with 3:17 remaining. Those were the first two points of a six-point run that got the Beavers within 71-65 heading to the final two minutes.

After Wilhelm Breidenbach made two free throws for the Huskies, Pope hit a stepback 3-pointer, Brooks scored at the rim and Pope hit another stepback 3 to get Oregon State within 75-71 with 35 seconds remaining. The Huskies, who had a 19-point advantage at the free-throw line, then went 4-for-4 at the line to close out the win.

Washington made 29 of 33 free throws (88%) and Oregon State made 10 of 15 (66.7%).

Pope finished with 29 points on 10-for-17 shooting that included 5 of 10 3-pointers. Tyler Bilodeau added 21 points and seven rebounds. Between them they made 18 of 30 shots, accounting for just over 50% of OSU’s 58 field goal attempts.

Brooks and Wheeler accounted for half of Washington’s shot attempts, going 16 for 24 between the two of them. Breidenbach (7-for-7) and Koren Johnson (8-for-10) feasted at the line and both reached double figures, Breidenbach with 11 points and Johnson with 10. Breidenbach had eight rebounds.

Oregon State took an early 11-4 lead before Washington caught up at 14-all. Justin Rochelin made a layup and followed it up with a 3-pointer to give OSU a five-point lead. Trailing 21-16, the Huskies went on a 16-0 run in which six players scored and they led 32-21 with 4 1/2 minutes to go. Oregon State scored the last four points of the half and Washington led 38-33 at the break.

It was the 311th meeting between the teams, the third most contested series in Division I. Washington has won every game in Seattle since the 2003-04 season.

Both teams are at home on Thursday in their next games: Washington vs. Arizona State, and Oregon State vs. Stanford.

Couisnard’s late layup lifts Oregon over UW Huskies 76-74

Brock and Damon's Playoff Preview

UW Huskies

UW Huskies Kalen DeBoer...

RALPH D RUSSO

Harbaugh’s future at Michigan is subplot to CFP title game as UW tries to lock up DeBoer

Jim Harbaugh's future looms over the national championship game while the UW Huskies aim to lock up Kalen DeBoer on a new deal.

10 hours ago

UW Huskies Michigan national championship...

Brandon Gustafson

Carson Bruener: UW Huskies love to ‘continue to prove them wrong’

UW Huskies linebacker Carson Bruener joined Wyman & Bob ahead of Monday's National Championship Game against Michigan.

13 hours ago

UW Huskies Dillon Johnson...

Christian Caple

Caple: Dillon Johnson says he expects to play for UW Huskies vs Michigan

Despite dealing with knee and foot injuries, UW Huskies RB Dillon Johnson expects to play against Michigan, he and his coaches told reporters.

16 hours ago

UW Huskies Michael Penix Jr. Rome Odunze...

Stacy Rost

What one CFB analyst says UW Huskies’ matchup with Michigan is all about

College football analyst Mike Golic Jr. joined Bump & Stacy and shared his insight into the UW Huskies' matchup with Michigan.

18 hours ago

UW Huskies CFP Michael Penix Jr...

RALPH D RUSSO

Strength vs. strength: Michigan’s stingy pass D faces UW Huskies, Penix

The national championship is a contrast in styles and a matchup of strength versus strength when star UW Huskies face Michigan.

1 day ago

UW Huskies Michigan national championship...

Brandon Gustafson

Herbstreit: The biggest X-factors for UW Huskies against Michigan

Besides Michael Penix Jr., who needs to have big games for the UW Huskies to beat Michigan? Kirk Herbstreit breaks it down.

2 days ago

Brooks scores 26, and UW Huskies hold off Oregon State 79-72