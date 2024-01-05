Close
UW HUSKIES

Couisnard’s late layup lifts Oregon over UW Huskies 76-74

Jan 4, 2024, 9:59 PM

Jermaine Couisnard of the Oregon Ducks shoots the ball on Feb. 11, 2023. (Soobum Im/Getty Images)

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


The Associated Press

SEATTLE (AP) — Jermaine Couisnard scored a game-winning layup with 12 seconds left as Oregon earned a 76-74 win over the UW Huskies on Thursday night.

Oregon Ducks 76, UW Huskies 74: Box score

The Ducks picked up their third straight win to start their final Pac-12 Conference season, ruining Washington’s final home opener and leaving the Huskies 0-3 in conference play.

Washington built a 36-30 lead at the break but Oregon opened the second half with an 21-11 run that put the Ducks in front 51-47 after Kwame Evans Jr.’s 3-point play with 12:15 left to play.

Washington rallied to tie the game at 65-65 on Koren Johnson’s 3-pointer with just under four minutes left, and took the lead on his layup a half-minute later. Jadrian Tracey hit two at the free-throw line to tie it and Brennan Rigsby’s 3 put the Ducks in front, 70-67.

Keion Brooks Jr. got the Huskies within one with a jumper at 1:53, but Couisnard hit two free throws to make it a three-point Oregon lead.

Johnson hit from deep to get Washington even at 72-72. Evans scored at the basket for an Oregon lead but Brooks evened it with two free throws with 39 seconds left, but Couisnard got to the basket for the winner.

Washington’s Paul Mulcahy missed a 3-point attempt with five seconds to go.

Freshman Jackson Shelstad led Oregon (11-3, 3-0 Pac-12) with 17 points and three assists. Couisnard finished with 16 points and grabbed eight rebounds and Evans had 15 points with eight rebounds.

Sahvir Wheeler led Washington (8-6, 0-3) with 18 points. Brooks had 16 points and grabbed seven rebounds while Wilhelm Breidenbach added 14 points and seven boards off the bench. Johnson contributed 12 points and Moses Wood 11.

On Saturday, Oregon takes on Washington State, while the UW Huskies face Oregon State.

