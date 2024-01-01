Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

STACY ROST

Rost: Though Seahawks are in playoff picture, D’s woes are the story

Dec 31, 2023, 4:34 PM | Updated: 5:39 pm

Seattle Seahawks Steelers Najee Harris...

Steelers RB Najee Harris runs for a first down against the Seattle Seahawks. (Conor Courtney/Getty Images)

(Conor Courtney/Getty Images)

BY STACY ROST


Bump & Stacy, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Seattle Sports

The Seattle Seahawks’ late comeback magic ran out in Week 17. The good news is they’re not eliminated from the playoffs, though they’ll need a win and some help in next week’s regular season finale. But that’s probably not what any of us are talking about right now.

Steelers 30, Seahawks 23: Instant Reaction | Recap | Big Plays | Stats

Instead, we’re asking ourselves why the Seahawks lost, and it’s hard not to look at a defense that once again struggled to stop an unrelenting run game.

Could you blame Geno Smith’s fumble in the fourth quarter in Seattle territory? Sure.

Could you lament a false start at home on a fourth quarter drive? Of course.

There were some questionable decisions as well from Pete Carroll. Why challenge that George Pickens catch? Why go for an onside kick when they’re impossible to recover and you’ve got the two-minute warning on your side?

What Pete Carroll said after the Seahawks’ loss

But how can you not turn first to a defense that allowed 468 net yards, including 202 rushing yards, and 30 points from one of the league’s worst offenses?

That isn’t an exaggeration. Before he was hurt, regular Steelers starting quarterback Kenny Pickett threw just six touchdowns over 12 starts. Pittsburgh’s offense was averaging a fifth-worst 17 points per game. They fired their offensive coordinator, and there’s a quarterback controversy brewing after back-to-back wins with Mason Rudolph under center. This is not an offense that’s supposed to carve you up. And yet it’s what they did against Seattle on Sunday.

What’s worse is Seattle’s focus on improving against offensive attacks like Pittsburgh’s. The Seahawks invested plenty in the defense over the offseason (including their most expensive free-agent signing and their highest draft pick under Carroll and general manager John Schneider). But they also made stopping the run a focus. That won’t get easier next week against a top-10 rushing team in Arizona, regardless of the Cards’ defensive woes.

A trip to the postseason is still possible. And it’s at least worth entering the New Year with the hope for a longer-than-expected football season. But once the curtains close, Carroll & Co. have some big questions to answer, particularly on defense.

Seattle Seahawks place Jamal Adams on IR, cut Frank Clark

Stacy Rost

Seattle Seahawks Devin Bush...

Stacy Rost

A reunion and more: What to know about Seahawks-Steelers

This Seattle Seahawks game brings a reunion for one player and a chance for one half of the ball to prove themselves.

2 days ago

Seattle Seahawks JSN Jaxon Smith-Njigba...

Stacy Rost

Rost: What stands out after Seahawks get back over .500

Stacy Rost breaks down two things that are sticking with her after the Seattle Seahawks moved into playoff position with Sunday's win over the Titans.

5 days ago

Seattle Seahawks...

Stacy Rost

The Next Day: How Seahawks got big win, boosted playoff hopes

The Seattle Seahawks snapped a big losing streak with a win over the Eagles. Stacy Rost breaks down what's sticking with her on Tuesday.

12 days ago

Seattle Mariners...

Stacy Rost

A.J. Pierzynski dives into what’s frustrating him about the Mariners

Former MLB catcher and current analyst A.J. Pierzynski joined Bump & Stacy to talk all things Seattle Mariners on Friday.

16 days ago

Seattle Seahawks San Francisco 49ers Drew Lock Nick Bosa...

Stacy Rost

Rost: One thing clearly separates Seahawks from NFC’s best teams

When it comes to the Seattle Seahawks closing the gap with the NFC's best teams, one clear answer is that for years now, they have needed to be better in the trenches.

19 days ago

Seattle Seahawks Stacy Rost...

Stacy Rost

Rost: 3 words that underline the state of the Seahawks’ season

Stacy Rost asked Seattle Seahawks fans to describe the season in one word. Three responses in particular jumped out to her, as she explains.

20 days ago

Rost: Though Seahawks are in playoff picture, D’s woes are the story