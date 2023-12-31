Close
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Seattle Seahawks place Jamal Adams on IR, cut Frank Clark

Dec 30, 2023, 7:39 PM | Updated: 7:40 pm

Seattle Seahawks Jamal Adams...

Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams warms up before a game against the New York Giants. (Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

(Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


The Associated Press

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks placed safety Jamal Adams on injured reserve on Saturday, ending his regular season after he missed the previous two games because of lingering issues with his knee.

Previously: Seahawks list six questionable, including DK Metcalf

The move came a day after Adams was ruled out for Sunday’s matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Adams had returned to practice in a limited fashion for two days this week, but he did not practice on Friday and coach Pete Carroll said the decision was made that he wouldn’t play in Week 17.

Discussions of shutting down Adams for the season have been ongoing for the past couple of weeks as he’s dealt with discomfort in his knee while making his return from surgery for a torn quadricep tendon suffered in Week 1 of the 2022 season that cost him more than a year of playing time.

Adams, who was acquired by the Seahawks before the 2020 season from the New York Jets, has had an injury-riddled tenure in Seattle. Each of his four seasons with the Seahawks have been defined by injuries that have cost him significant time.

Seattle also cut veteran defensive end Frank Clark. Carroll had been oddly evasive when answering questions about Clark’s status following practice on Friday. Clark was expected to be inactive against the Steelers for the fourth time in the past six games despite not being listed as having any sort of injury.

The Seahawks also downgraded linebacker Jordyn Brooks to out for Sunday’s game. He had been listed as questionable because of an ankle injury that was aggravated in last week’s win at Tennessee. With Brooks sidelined, former Pittsburgh first-round draft pick Devin Bush is expected to get the start against his former team.

