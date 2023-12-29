Adams out again, Seahawks list 6 questionable, including Metcalf

Jamal Adams returned to the practice field this week, but he will not be returning to the Seattle Seahawks’ defense this weekend against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Adams has been ruled out for the third week in a row due to a knee injury. Adams will now have missed seven games this season. He practiced Wednesday and Thursday as a limited participant.

Adams is one of four players the Seahawks ruled out on Friday along with receiver Dee Eskridge (ribs), Frank Clark (non-injury related) and offensive tackle Jason Peters (foot).

Seattle has also listed six players as questionable to play on Sunday, and there are quite a few notable names on that list.

Perhaps the biggest name is receiver DK Metcalf, who has a back injury. Metcalf popped up on the injury report on Thursday, when he didn’t practice.

Along with Metcalf, starting running back Kenneth Walker III (shoulder and illness), rookie cornerback Devon Witherspoon (hip), linebacker Jordyn Brooks (ankle), special teams captain Nick Bellore (knee) and defensive end Mario Edwards (knee) are also questionable.

Witherspoon has missed the last two weeks with a hip injury and he, like Adams, returned to the practice field this week, albeit in a limited capacity.

Walker was questionable with a shoulder injury last week but started and played in Tennessee.

Brooks injured his ankle last week against the Titans and didn’t return. He’s dealt with various injuries this year but has not missed any games. If Brooks doesn’t play, that opens the door for Devin Bush to start for the Seahawks at linebacker. Bush is a former first-round pick by Pittsburgh.

As for the Steelers, they will be without top safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and linebacker Ealdon Roberts due to injury.

