Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Adams out again, Seahawks list 6 questionable, including Metcalf

Dec 29, 2023, 1:22 PM | Updated: 1:26 pm

Seattle Seahawks Jamal Adams...

Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams warms up before a game against the New York Giants. (Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

(Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

BY BRANDON GUSTAFSON


Assistant Editor of SeattleSports.com

Jamal Adams returned to the practice field this week, but he will not be returning to the Seattle Seahawks’ defense this weekend against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Brock & Salk: ‘Hard no’ on a Seattle Seahawks reunion with Russell Wilson

Adams has been ruled out for the third week in a row due to a knee injury. Adams will now have missed seven games this season. He practiced Wednesday and Thursday as a limited participant.

Adams is one of four players the Seahawks ruled out on Friday along with receiver Dee Eskridge (ribs), Frank Clark (non-injury related) and offensive tackle Jason Peters (foot).

Seattle has also listed six players as questionable to play on Sunday, and there are quite a few notable names on that list.

Perhaps the biggest name is receiver DK Metcalf, who has a back injury. Metcalf popped up on the injury report on Thursday, when he didn’t practice.

Along with Metcalf, starting running back Kenneth Walker III (shoulder and illness), rookie cornerback Devon Witherspoon (hip), linebacker Jordyn Brooks (ankle), special teams captain Nick Bellore (knee) and defensive end Mario Edwards (knee) are also questionable.

Witherspoon has missed the last two weeks with a hip injury and he, like Adams, returned to the practice field this week, albeit in a limited capacity.

Walker was questionable with a shoulder injury last week but started and played in Tennessee.

Brooks injured his ankle last week against the Titans and didn’t return. He’s dealt with various injuries this year but has not missed any games. If Brooks doesn’t play, that opens the door for Devin Bush to start for the Seahawks at linebacker. Bush is a former first-round pick by Pittsburgh.

As for the Steelers, they will be without top safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and linebacker Ealdon Roberts due to injury.

Carroll: Where Seattle Seahawks’ offense is at as they enter final 2 games

Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks Pete Carroll Russell Wilson...

Brandon Gustafson

Brock & Salk: ‘Hard no’ on a Seahawks reunion with Russell Wilson

Brock & Salk don't think the Seattle Seahawks should entertain a potential reunion with QB Russell Wilson when he becomes available.

1 hour ago

Seattle Seahawks...

Brandon Gustafson

Carroll: Where Seahawks’ offense is at as they enter final 2 games

Pete Carroll discussed the state of the Seattle Seahawks' offense and much more during this week's Pete Carroll Preview on KIRO Newsradio.

3 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks Devin Bush...

Stacy Rost

A reunion and more: What to know about Seahawks-Steelers

This Seattle Seahawks game brings a reunion for one player and a chance for one half of the ball to prove themselves.

4 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks...

Brandon Gustafson

Bumpus: The situation that will decide if Seahawks beat Steelers

"It's all about the red zone," Michael Bumpus said of the Seattle Seahawks' upcoming matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

22 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks...

Brandon Gustafson

Huard: Why Seahawks’ 3rd-down defense numbers ‘can’t happen’

The Seattle Seahawks are trending in the right direction in many ways on defense, but not third down, and Brock Huard has some concerns.

1 day ago

Seattle Seahawks Geno Smith...

Tim Booth

Seattle Seahawks have playoff destiny back in their control

If the 8-7 Seattle Seahawks win their final two games, beginning Sunday at home against Pittsburgh, they will make the playoffs for the 11th time under Pete Carroll.

2 days ago

Adams out again, Seahawks list 6 questionable, including Metcalf