The Seattle Seahawks will be without Jamal Adams once again.

The veteran safety has been ruled out with a knee injury for Seattle’s game against the Tennessee Titans this Sunday.

Adams missed all but one game last year due to a torn quad and missed the first three games of this season as well. This will be his sixth game missed in 2023 and his second in a row.

Two other Seahawks have been ruled out as well: Defensive end Frank Clark Sr. (illness) and receiver Dee Eskridge (ribs).

The Seahawks do have some other notable injuries to monitor as four starters are questionable to play this Sunday in Tennessee.

Running back Kenneth Walker III has a shoulder injury and didn’t practice Wednesday or Thursday.

Cornerbacks Tre Brown (heel) and Devon Witherspoon (hip) are also questionable. Witherspoon missed last week’s win over the Philadelphia Eagles due to his hip injury. Artie Burns played for Witherspoon at nickel last week and Mike Jackson played opposite Brown at outside cornerback over 2022 Pro Bowler Riq Woolen.

Starting center Evan Brown is also questionable as he’s dealing with an illness. If he can’t go, rookie Olu Oluwatimi would get his second career start.

Quarterback Geno Smith has no injury designation and will return to action this week. He was inactive two weeks ago and while active last week, Smith did not play and was Seattle’s emergency quarterback.

On the other side, the Titans enter this weekend severely beat up.

Titans rookie quarterback Will Levis, the team’s starter, is questionable to play against the Seahawks. If he can’t go, veteran Ryan Tannehill would start.

In addition to Levis being questionable, the Titans jabe a lot of players who won’t be playing on Sunday, including star defensive tackle Jeffrey Simmons. Check out the full list of ruled out Titans players below.

OUT for #Titans Jack Gibbens

Luke Gifford

Amani Hooker

TK McLendon

Sean Murphy-Bunting

Jeffery Simmons

K’Von Wallace

Kyle Philips — Paul Kuharsky (@PaulKuharskyNFL) December 22, 2023

The Seahawks and Titans kick off at 10 a.m. on Sunday. Listen to all the action on Seattle Sports, starting with pregame coverage at 7 a.m.

