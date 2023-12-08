Close
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Geno, Walker and Charbonnet among 7 Seahawks questionable vs 49ers

Dec 8, 2023, 1:19 PM | Updated: 1:22 pm

Seattle Seahawks Geno Smith Kenneth Walker...

Geno Smith of the Seattle Seahawks hands off to Kenneth Walker III against the New York Giants at Lumen Field on October 30, 2022. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

BY BRANDON GUSTAFSON


Assistant Editor of SeattleSports.com

The Seattle Seahawks have not ruled any players out for their key NFC West clash with the San Francisco 49ers this weekend, but they do have a lengthy and notable injury report.

Pete Carroll Previews Seattle Seahawks’ 2nd matchup with the 49ers

On Friday, the Seahawks listed seven players as questionable to play this Sunday, most notably quarterback Geno Smith.

Smith suffered an elbow injury a few weeks ago against the Los Angeles Rams, but he’s questionable with a groin injury this week. He popped up on the injury report on Thursday as a limited participant.

Seattle’s top two running backs, Kenneth Walker III and rookie Zach Charbonnet, are also questionable. Walker hasn’t played the last two games due to an oblique injury while Charbonnet suffered a knee injury last week in Dallas. Both were limited participants on Thursday.

Receiver Dee Eskridge (ribs) is another player on offense who is questionable for the matchup.

Three of the Seahawks’ top defenders are all questionable against the 49ers, too.

Defensive tackle Jarran Reed, who is second on the team in sacks, is dealing with a hamstring injury while linebacker Jordyn Brooks, who had a pick-six against San Francisco on Thanksgiving, has an ankle injury that he suffered last week. Cornerback Tre Brown, who plays outside cornerback when the Seahawks move No. 5 pick Devon Witherspoon to nickel, is questionable with a heel injury.

