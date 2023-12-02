Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

BUMP AND STACY

Bumpus: How DK Metcalf had big game for Seahawks in Dallas

Dec 2, 2023, 3:34 PM

Seattle Seahawks DK Metcalf...

DK Metcalf of the Seattle Seahawks catches a touchdown on Nov. 30, 2023. (Michael Owens/Getty Images)

(Michael Owens/Getty Images)

BY BRANDON GUSTAFSON


Assistant Editor of SeattleSports.com

The Seattle Seahawks didn’t come away with a win on Thursday against the Dallas Cowboys, but there were a lot of positives to take away from the offense’s performance as that group scored 35 points.

Huard: Seattle Seahawks’ defense ‘on its heels’ and has ‘significant’ issues

Quarterback Geno Smith had his best game in weeks, throwing for 334 yards and three touchdowns while also rushing for a score.

All three of Smith’s touchdowns went to the same guy – DK Metcalf.

Metcalf made his presence known in a major way against top Dallas corner Daron Bland and the rest of the Cowboys secondary, catching six passes for 134 yards and the three scores. That was the fourth-most receiving yards Metcalf has had in a single game in his career, and it was the second time he’s caught three touchdowns in a game. This week was also Metcalf’s second 100-yard game of the year, and he doubled his season touchdown total to six.

So why was Metcalf able to put together the best game of the year against a Dallas defense that has been among the NFL’s best this year? Former NFL receiver Michael Bumpus broke it down during Friday’s Bump and Stacy on Seattle Sports.

“Big ups to DK because a lot of people have been critical of him, and I think some of the criticism is warranted. He’s dropped a lot of footballs this year, and you’ve been waiting on him to look like the $25 million man, and that’s what he looked like last night,” Bumpus said. “The reason why he was able to do this is because he took advantage of aggressive corner play, and he was precise in his route running. He looked healthy. There were some games where I’m looking at him run his routes and I go, ‘Man, he has no plan and he doesn’t look healthy. Something’s bothering him.’

“But last night, my man was on point. He was fast, he was sharp, he made the tough plays, he made the routine plays. Everything you needed to be done, DK got it done.”

To win in the NFL, Bumpus said, you have to be able to win one-on-one matchups. Smith and Metcalf did just that against Dallas.

“They took advantage of those matchups. You have to be able to win one-on-one matchups in the NFL. DK did that last night,” he said.

Later in the show, Bumpus dove further into Metcalf’s big game.

On his first touchdown, which was a 73-yard strike on Seattle’s first drive, Bumpus gave a lot of credit to Smith.

“He does just enough with his eyes, he moves the safety to his right and boom, he fires a dart,” he said. “Geno just won his individual matchup.”

Because the Cowboys play so aggressively on defense and play a lot of man-to-man coverage, Bumpus said the Seahawks were going to have opportunities in the passing game to make big plays.

Metcalf did just that.

“You have to be a route runner and make tough catches, and that’s exactly what DK did,” Bumpus said. ” … This was (his) first dominant performance (this year). He made a tough catch on the sideline, he made his way through some traffic on his third touchdown, he was a route runner with the slant on the second touchdown and then he showed the speed on his first one. He did everything a receiver needed to do to have success. Now, can he do it for four or five more weeks?”

Listen to the second hour of Friday’s Bump and Stacy at this link or in the player near the top of this story, and listen to the fourth hour of Friday’s show here

More on the Seattle Seahawks

Seahawks’ third straight loss brings playoff hopes into question
Carroll talks through Seattle Seahawks’ 3 failed 4th downs vs Cowboys
• The Next Day: Seahawks’ investment in defense still not paying off
• Good, Bad and Ugly: Seahawks sunk by flags, defense in loss
• Seahawks Instant Reaction: What went wrong in loss to Cowboys?

Bump & Stacy Show

Bump and Stacy

...

Seattle Sports Video

Video: 5 plays that told the story of the Seattle Seahawks loss to the Dallas Cowboys

What were the 5 plays that told the story of the Seattle Seahawks loss to the Dallas Cowboys? Why did they have such an impact on the outcome of this NFC match-up? Michael Bumpus and Stacy Rost discussed what happened to the Seahawks during Thursday Night Football. What can they learn from this game? Watch […]

1 day ago

Seattle Seahawks...

Stacy Rost

The Next Day: Seahawks’ investment in defense still not paying off

A day after the Seattle Seahawks' 41-35 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, Stacy Rost breaks down what's sticking with her.

1 day ago

Seattle Seahawks Zach Charbonnet...

Brandon Gustafson

Bumpus: Where Seahawks RB Charbonnet must adjust his game

Michael Bumpus breaks down what Zach Charbonnet saw when he watched tape from last week, and where the Seattle Seahawks rookie can improve.

2 days ago

...

Seattle Sports Video

Video: Can the Washington Huskies and Oregon Ducks both make the College Football Playoff?

Can the Washington Huskies and Oregon Ducks both make the College Football Playoff? Is it possible for two one loss teams from the Pac-12 to get in the 4 team playoff? Michael Bumpus and Stacy Rost discussed the possible scenarios for the two schools and what it might look like if the Pac does end […]

3 days ago

...

Seattle Sports Video

Video: Devon Witherspoon on his rookie season and expectations for himself

What does Seattle Seahawks CB Devon Witherspoon think about life in the NFL so far? How has his rookie campaign been like from his perspective? What’s left to accomplish this season? He joined Michael Bumpus and Dave Wyman on The Huddle to talk about that and much more. What’s it like to be a part […]

3 days ago

UW Huskies...

Stacy Rost

Rost: Could both UW Huskies and Oregon make College Football Playoff?

Could the final year of the four-team College Football Playoff bring something unprecedented with the UW Huskies and Oregon making the CFP?

3 days ago

Bumpus: How DK Metcalf had big game for Seahawks in Dallas