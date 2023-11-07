Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

WSU

WSU Cougars open with 84-59 win over Idaho in Battle of the Palouse

Nov 6, 2023, 10:23 PM | Updated: 11:29 pm

WSU Cougars Andrej Jakimovski...

WSU forward Andrej Jakimovski celebrates a basket during a game on Jan. 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

(AP Photo/Young Kwak)

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


AP staff

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Andrej Jakimovski scored 21 points to lead the WSU Cougars to an 84-59 victory over Idaho in a season opener on Monday night.

WSU Cougars 84, Idaho Vandals 59: Box score

Jakimovski sank 8 of 16 shots with three 3-pointers for the Cougars. Redshirt freshman Myles Rice, who missed all of last season battling Hodgkin’s lymphoma, finished with 13 points, four rebounds and three assists in a start. Isaac Jones totaled 13 points, nine rebounds, four assists and two steals. Rueben Chinyelu, a 6-toot-11 freshman, added eight points and eight rebounds in a start.

Quinn Denker scored 12 points to lead the Vandals.

Idaho shot 34.6% from the floor and made just 5 of 25 from 3-point range. WSU shot 54.4% overall and made 7 of 18 from distance. The Cougars sank only 15 of 29 free throws.

Jakimovski scored 11 points in the first half to guide the Cougars to a 41-28 lead in the 278th Battle of the Palouse.

The schools are separated by eight miles and boast one of the oldest rivalries in college basketball, dating back to 1906. The Cougars lead the 11th-longest running series 168-110.

New challenges for WSU men’s hoops after major roster overhaul

WSU

WSU Cougars women...

The Associated Press

No. 24 WSU Cougars women beat Cal Poly 78-61 in opener

Bella Murekatete scored 18 points, and the No. 24 WSU Cougars women beat Cal Poly 78-61 on Monday night in a season opener for both teams.

9 hours ago

WSU Cougars Standford...

The Associated Press

Stanford shuts down high-scoring WSU Cougars in 10-7 victory

Stanford kicker Joshua Karty hit the go-ahead field goal with less than 6 minutes left, and the Stanford defense shut out WSU in the second half in a gritty 10-7 victory.

2 days ago

WSU Cougars Cameron Ward...

The Associated Press

WSU Cougars look to stop losing spiral hosting improving Stanford

Will the WSU Cougars' defense be able to slow down quarterback Ashton Daniels and the Cardinal offense to snap a four-game skid?

5 days ago

WSU...

The Associated Press

Brooks has 3 TDs, ASU ends 6-game skid in 38-27 win over WSU

DeCarlos Brooks ran for a career-high 67 yards and three touchdowns and ASU broke a six-game losing streak with a 38-27 win over WSU.

9 days ago

WSU...

The Associated Press

New challenges for WSU men’s hoops after major roster overhaul

Kyle Smith may be in his fifth year at WSU, but this season is different after his roster underwent a major overhaul during the offseason.

12 days ago

WSU...

The Associated Press

Nix sets NCAA mark, leads No. 9 Oregon past WSU 38-24

Bo Nix threw for 293 yards and two touchdowns and No. 9 Oregon rebounded from its first loss of the season with a 38-24 victory over WSU.

16 days ago

WSU Cougars open with 84-59 win over Idaho in Battle of the Palouse