Stanford shuts down high-scoring WSU Cougars in 10-7 victory

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Stanford kicker Joshua Karty hit the go-ahead field goal with less than 6 minutes left, and the Stanford defense shut out the WSU Cougars in the second half in a gritty 10-7 victory on Saturday night.

Stanford Cardinal 10, WSU Cougars 7: Box score

The Cardinal (3-6, 2-5) snapped a six-game losing streak to the Cougars in the last Pac-12 Conference matchup between these longtime league foes.

Washington State (4-5, 1-5 Pac-12) lost its fifth straight game after starting the season 4-0 and reaching No. 13 in The AP Top 25 poll.

Stanford knocks off Washington State in Pullman 🌲 Highlights ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/UrVx8azRID — Pac-12 Network (@Pac12Network) November 5, 2023

After a quiet three quarters, Stanford wide receiver Elic Ayomanor caught a key 30-yard pass on third down and Cardinal backup QB Justin Lamson converted a fourth-and-1 to set up Karty’s 31-yard field goal with 5:56 remaining.

The Cardinal forced a three-and-out on the Cougars’ ensuing possession and salted away the game with a 10-play drive.

Stanford quarterback Ashton Daniels was 15 of 31 passing for 115 yards. Sam Roush had seven catches for 61 yards, including a crucial 27-yard grab on a fake-reverse pass from Lamson.

Lamson led the Cardinal with 54 rushing yards and ran for a 1-yard touchdown late in the third quarter to pull Stanford even at 7—7. He effectively ended the game with a 2-yard rush on fourth-and-1 with 2:36 left. The Cardinal were able to run the remaining time off the clock and picked up their third road victory.

Washington State quarterback Cameron Ward passed for 240 yards and one touchdown. Wideout Lincoln Victor had 12 catches for 66 yards, and Josh Kelly caught four passes for 82 yards. Kelly had the only touchdown for Washington State on a 9-yard TD catch in the second quarter.

HOBBLING COUGARS

Washington State was without its top two running backs, Nakia Watson and Dylan Paine, because of injuries. Watson took two early carries before leaving.

Redshirt freshman running back Djouvensky Schlenbaker, in his first career start, had 34 yards on 13 carries.

The Cougars also played with starting cornerback Chau Smith-Wade due to injury.

THE TAKEAWAY

Stanford: The Cardinal showed lots of moxie in wet, ugly conditions on the Palouse. After giving Washington a major battle the week before, this win continues the upward trend in the second half of coach Troy Taylor’s first season.

WSU Cougars: The tailspin continues. Over the last few weeks the Cougars’ biggest problem had been their defense. Against Stanford it was an offense that went totally quiet in the second half.

UP NEXT

Stanford: At No. 16 Oregon State on Saturday.

WSU Cougars: At California on Saturday.

