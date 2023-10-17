Close
BUMP AND STACY

How did Seahawks’ Jamal Adams play in first full game back?

Oct 17, 2023, 12:30 PM | Updated: 12:39 pm

Seattle Seahawks Jamal Adams...

Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams looks to tackle Cincinnati's Tyler Boyd on Oct. 15, 2023. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

(Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

BY BRENT STECKER


Editor of SeattleSports.com

Jamal Adams made his long-awaited return to the field for the Seattle Seahawks on Oct. 2, but it didn’t last long.

Rost: What issues for Seattle Seahawks’ offense need to be fixed?

The former All-Pro strong safety made an almost immediate impact in that Monday Night Football contest against the Giants, nearly sacking New York quarterback Daniel Jones on one play and levying a huge hit on a pass into the flat on another. But before even the first series of the game was finished, Adams was in the injury tent getting checked out for a concussion after taking Jones’ knee to his head on a tackle attempt.

Adams was quickly ruled out for the rest of that game, and suddenly his availability for Seattle’s next game 13 days later was in jeopardy.

Luckily for the Seahawks and Adams, who turned 28 on Tuesday, he was cleared in time to play Sunday against the Bengals. Even better, he made it through the entire game. That was the first time that had happened since Nov. 29, 2021, as Adams’ season was cut short soon after due to surgery to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder. He then missed almost all of the 2022 season after suffering a torn quad in Week 1, and his recovery ate into the early portion of this year.

“He played in 85% of the snaps – 46 snaps,” said former NFL wide receiver Michael Bumpus during Monday’s edition of Seattle Sports’ Bump and Stacy. “And really, that was goal No. 1 for me – just get through a game, because what this does mentally for Jamal, it tells his body and his mind, ‘I can handle a full NFL game. I can let loose a bit more every single week.'”

So how did Adams play? While his day doesn’t necessarily jump off of the stat sheet – four tackles, a tackle for loss and a QB hit – Bumpus liked what he saw.

“I was good with Jamal, man. You felt his presence early,” Bumpus said. “You might not have seen him all over the place, but you felt him all over the place. There were times where I’m looking at guys on offense making plays and Jamal Adams is on the sideline going nuts. He just brings a different type of energy to this game.”

Now that Adams has a full game under his belt after missing over a year of action, Bumpus believes the three-time Pro Bowler is back on an upward trajectory.

“Forget the stats… I’m just looking at the snaps,” Bumpus said. “That’s a win for Jamal Adams. There’s no reason not to believe that he’s going to get better and better and better every single game.”

Listen to the full discussion in the Four-Down Territory segment of Seattle Sports’ Bump and Stacy in the podcast at this link or in the player near the top of this post. Four-Down Territory, where Bumpus answers four football questions, airs live at 11:15 a.m. daily during the show.

