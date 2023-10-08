Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

BUMP AND STACY

Bumpus: The route concept for Seahawks to get JSN more involved

Oct 8, 2023, 10:31 AM

Seattle Seahawks Jaxon Smith-Njigba...

Jaxon Smith-Njigba of the Seattle Seahawks on Sept. 10, 2023. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

BY BRANDON GUSTAFSON


Assistant Editor of SeattleSports.com

One of the Seattle Seahawks’ first-round picks has had some superstar moments this year and the other is trying to carve out an impact role.

Bump’s Breakdown: How Seattle Seahawks kept offense rolling with Lock at QB

Cornerback Devon Witherspoon, the No. 5 overall pick in this April’s NFL Draft, made his NFL debut in Week 2 after missing a lot of time with a hamstring injury and has consistently gotten better. He was especially electric in Week 4, when he had two sacks and an interception he returned 97 yards for a touchdown in the Seahawks’ blowout win over the New York Giants. He was named NFC Defensive Player of the Week for his play.

The team’s other first-round pick, receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, was arguably the talk of Seattle’s offseason as he was a standout during practices. But so far, the No. 20 overall pick has 12 receptions, but those catches have tallied just 62 yards and two first downs.

So how are the Seahawks using JSN right now that’s not working? And what’s a way they can get him the ball and let him shine?

Former NFL receiver Michael Bumpus broke it down during Friday’s Bump and Stacy on Seattle Sports.

First, what have the Hawks done with Smith-Njigba that’s not worked well?

“These short screens, I don’t think that’s his game,” Bumpus said. “I think that he can do it, but he’s not a violent runner with the football. He’s more of a slippery and smooth type of runner.”

Bumpus thinks the Seahawks need to use Smith-Njigba over the middle of the field.

“I’m watching film and he’s best when he’s working his way across the field,” he said. “So I’m looking at these deep crosses and I go you’ve gotta keep feeding him deep crosses. Because the Hawks have done a good job of getting their tight ends involved underneath, that’s gonna keep the eyes of the linebackers underneath. I think JSN is like that sneaky type of player where he understands how to disappear. What hurts middle linebackers, especially when they are responsible for covering the middle of the field, is that one, they’re not great in coverage (because) they’re linebackers.”

Bumpus said that with those deep crosses, you can often “split” the linebackers and create blind spots.

“And (quarterback Geno Snith) is great at throwing those footballs on time and in those little pockets. Send JSN on more deep crosses,” Bumpus said. “… I think that’s the way you get him involved. Get him in space in the middle the field. Teams have been hitting the Hawks in the middle of field, specifically the Rams. Let’s give them a taste their own medicine. I think that’s how you get him involved … Deep crosses all day.”

Listen to the full second hour of Friday’s Bump and Stacy at this link or in the player near the top of this story.

More on the Seattle Seahawks

Bumpus: Where Seahawks have become a more disciplined defense
Huard: How Giants’ collapse could boost the Seahawks’ defense
• Seahawks Rookie Check-In: How Seattle’s picks have done so far
• Bumpus: Why Seahawks are using Charbonnet ‘the right way’
• Rost: Seahawks who are rising and waiting to take off

Bump & Stacy Show

Bump and Stacy

Seattle Seahawks...

Seattle Sports Video

Bump’s Breakdown: How Seahawks kept offense rolling with Lock at QB

In his latest video breakdown, Michael Bumpus looks at how the Seattle Seahawks kept the offense rolling with Drew Lock at QB.

1 day ago

Seattle Seahawks...

Brandon Gustafson

Bumpus: Where Seahawks have become a more disciplined defense

Michael Bumpus breaks down some improvements he's seeing with the Seattle Seahawks' defense, including where they are more disciplined.

2 days ago

Seattle Seahawks Zach Charbonnet...

Brandon Gustafson

Bumpus: Why Seahawks are using Charbonnet ‘the right way’

Michael Bumpus is a big fan of what he's seen from Seattle Seahawks rookie RB Zach Charbonnet through his first four games.

3 days ago

...

Seattle Sports Video

Video: Instant Reaction to the The Jerry Dipoto Show from Bump and Stacy

What did Michael Bumpus and Stacy Rost have to say about The Jerry Dipoto Show moments after it ended? What was their instant reaction to hearing his apology and comments about the off-seaosn press conference. Where does this team from here? They discussed that and much more on their show. Do you feel better than […]

3 days ago

Seattle Seahawks Devon Witherspoon...

Stacy Rost

Rost: Seattle Seahawks who are rising and waiting to take off

An early bye gives us a chance to look at the best starts thus far, as well as a pair of Seattle Seahawks still waiting to take off.

3 days ago

...

Seattle Sports Video

Video: What do you want to hear from Mariners President of Baseball Operations Jerry Dipoto on his show

Each week on Brock and Salk, Seattle Mariners President of Baseball Operations Jerry Dipoto reacts to the Seattle Mariners last week of games and this week will be no different. But, after his post season press conference, what do Michael Bumpus and Stacy Rost want to hear from him? Is there a lasting message he […]

4 days ago

Bumpus: The route concept for Seahawks to get JSN more involved