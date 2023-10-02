Close
BROCK AND SALK

Why ESPN’s Joe Buck likes Seahawks in MNF matchup vs Giants

Oct 2, 2023, 11:23 AM

Seattle Seahawks QB Geno Smith looks to pass against the New York Giants on Oct. 30, 2022. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

BY BRENT STECKER


Editor of SeattleSports.com

The Seattle Seahawks are set to take the Monday Night Football stage, and they’ll do so in the shadow of the Big Apple at MetLife Stadium against the New York Giants in Week 4 action.

Injury Report: Adams back vs Giants, but Seahawks have lengthy list

Ahead of the game, ESPN’s Joe Buck, the voice of Monday Night Football, joined Seattle Sports’ Brock and Salk to preview the matchup – and it’s pretty clear he likes the Seahawks in this one.

“I think Seattle continues to build on what they did a week ago,” Buck said, referring to the Seahawks’ 37-27 win over Carolina in Week 3.

A lot of it has to do with the shape the 1-2 Giants are in, with running back Saquon Barkley doubtful to play and starting left tackle Andrew Thomas ruled out.

“If you’re the Giants and you were a playoff team year ago, you’re looking at, if you don’t win tonight, you’re 1-3 and then you have road games at Miami and at Buffalo,” Buck said. “This is is almost ‘must-win-ville’ for the Giants in Week 4. I just don’t know that, without Barkley and without Andrew Thomas, if they have enough firepower to get it done. So I expect Seattle to do what they did last week, and I think they’re gonna be hard to beat tonight.”

Last year, Buck called the Seahawks’ Week 1 win over Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos, which was the first game for Geno Smith as Seattle’s full-time starting quarterback. Buck raved about what Smith, who will turn 33 next week, has done after going six seasons between starting jobs.

“Geno is one of the most likable, lovable, root-able veteran players that’s getting this new lease on life that I’ve ever met in any sport that I’ve covered,” he said.

Huard: Three numbers show how well Seahawks’ Geno Smith is playing

With Smith leading the 2-1 Hawks, Buck sees a team that is expecting to do great things.

“I just think they’re a confident team,” he said. “I think they’ll come in here with a lot of confidence. I think they’re excited about what they have.”

Radio coverage of Monday’s Week 4 Seahawks game against the Giants will be carried on Seattle Sports 710 AM and KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM, as well as the Seattle Sports, KIRO FM and Seahawks apps beginning at 2 p.m. with the pregame show. Kickoff is set for 5:15 p.m.

Click here for details on how to hear Seahawks radio coverage.

Listen to the full Brock and Salk conversation with ESPN Monday Night Football play-by-play announcer Joe Buck in the podcast at this link or in the player near the top of this post.

