The Seattle Seahawks will get a boost on defense with the return of one key player when they take on the New York Giants on Monday Night Football.

But Seattle is likely still without a few notable players on both sides of the ball this week.

Here’s a look at who’s in, who’s out and whose status is up in the air for this Week 4 clash, which takes place before the Seahawks have Week 5 off due to that being their bye week.

Who’s playing for the Seattle Seahawks?

The big news for the Seahawks is that safety Jamal Adams is not listed on Seattle’s final injury report, and should be active for the first time this season.

The three-time All-Pro safety is set to play for the first time since Week 1 of last year, when he suffered a severe quad injury while blitzing former Hawks quarterback Russell Wilson.

Adams isn’t the only big-name player returning to the Seahawks’ secondary as Riq Woolen, a Pro Bowler last year, carries no injury designation after missing last week and most of Week 2 with a chest injury.

With those two back, the Seahawks’ secondary is mostly at full strength.

On offense, starting right guard Phil Haynes has no injury designation after missing last week with a calf injury. Rookie Anthony Bradford started in Haynes’ place last week.

Who’s out and doubtful?

The Seahawks listed two players as out, and they’re both noteworthy.

While Adams and Woolen join rookie Devon Witherspoon and safeties Quandre Diggs and Julian Love in Seattle’s defensive backfield, cornerbacks Artie Burns (hamstring) and Tre Brown (concussion) have been ruled out. Additionally, cornerback/safety Coby Bryant (toe) is doubtful to play, putting him in line to miss his third straight game.

Bryant and Burns both likely being out creates an interesting situation for the Seahawks on defense as those two have played nickel corner this year and in the past.

The Seahawks’ options at nickel now figure to be Love or Witherspoon while Mike Jackson plays on the outside.

On offense, starting left tackle Charles Cross is doubtful and in line to miss his third straight game with a toe injury.

Who’s questionable?

The Seahawks have listed five players as questionable to play this week against the Giants.

Tight end Will Dissly (shoulder) missed last week, and fellow tight end Noah Fant (knee) is also questionable this week.

And while the Seahawks got one starting offensive lineman back for this game in Haynes, another may be out in center Evan Brown, who is questionable with a quadricep injury.

Brown and Dissly were limited participants on Friday. Brown wasn’t on Thursday’s injury report while Dissly was limited that day. Fant didn’t appear on the injury report until Saturday.

On defense, rookie second-round pass-rusher Derick Hall (knee) and defensive lineman Dre’Mont Jones (hip), Seattle’s big offseason addition, are both questionable to play. Jones didn’t participate in practice on Thursday or Friday, while Hall didn’t participate on Friday after not being listed on the injury report on Thursday.

What about for New York?

The Giants are likely without their best offensive player as star running back Saquon Barkley is doubtful to play with an ankle injury after being a limited participant in practice this week.

Additionally, New York will be without its left tackle as Andrew Thomas has been ruled out with a hamstring injury.

