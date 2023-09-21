Win tickets to the Rain City Showcase!

It’s the return of the Rain City Showcase! Once again bringing NBA basketball to our region, the 2023 Rain City Showcase features the LA Clippers as they take on Western Conference rivals, the Utah Jazz on October 10, 2023, at 7:00pm. Tickets are on sale now and you can find them here.

The Rain City Showcase was first introduced to Seattle sports fans last October when the Clippers took on the Portland Trail Blazers. The sold-out matchup was an NBA first for the newly opened Climate Pledge Arena and the first for Seattle in years.

Enter below starting Monday, September 25, 2023 through Sunday, October 1, 2023, for your chance to win a 4-pack of tickets.

Sweepstakes winners are subject to venue safety requirements. Tickets will be sent digitally, and winners must provide a valid email address and have access to a smart phone. Guests are permitted to bring ONE CLEAR BAG that does not exceed 14″w x 14″h x 6″d in size OR small clutches/purses/wallets that do not exceed 4.5″x 6.5″ in size.