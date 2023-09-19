Close
Win Seahawks vs. Panthers Tickets from Seattle Sports

Sep 18, 2023, 5:24 PM | Updated: 5:24 pm

Seattle Sports has three opportunities to win tickets to see the Seahawks host the Panthers September 24th at Lumen Field. Listen to Bump & Stacy and then Wyman & Bob on September 19, 2023 or Brock & Salk on September 20, 2023 for the cue to call. When each contest is announced, the one correct caller (examples: 1st, 2nd, etc.. ) to call 866-979-3776 after the announcement will win.

There will be three prizes total, each prize consists of two upper level Seahawks tickets for the game on September 24th at Lumen Field. Click here for complete Seattle Sports contest rules.

Sunday, September 24th is going to be a special day at Lumen Field, as the team celebrates the 10th anniversary of the Seahawks historic Super Bowl XLVIII  win. Secure your tickets today at Seahawks.com/tickets.

Contest winners must use the Seahawks Mobile Ticket process to receive tickets and will need to abide by any venue requirements. For current information about accessing Seahawks events at Lumen Field, visit Seahawks.com.

