Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE MARINERS

Dodgers secure series sweep of Mariners with 6-1 win

Sep 17, 2023, 4:31 PM

Seattle Mariners...

Jason Heyward of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrates against the Seattle Mariners on Sept. 17, 2023. (Stephen Brashear/Getty Images)

(Stephen Brashear/Getty Images)

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


AP staff

SEATTLE (AP) — Jason Heyward, Austin Barnes and James Outman homered to lead the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 6-1 win against the Seattle Mariners on Sunday.

Los Angeles Dodgers 6, Seattle Mariners 1: Box Score

Heyward also had a double, single and two RBIs, and Amed Rosario was a homer shy of the cycle as the Dodgers completed a three-game sweep one day after clinching the NL West title.

J.P. Crawford had two hits and drove in the only run for the Mariners, who have lost seven of nine in the midst of a playoff race.

Seattle fell 2 1/2 games behind first-place Houston in the AL West, and is a game behind Texas for the final American League wild card.

The Dodgers had several of their regulars out of the lineup after clinching the division with an extra-inning win Saturday night. Even so, Los Angeles still jumped out to an early lead.

Heyward hit a solo homer in the first inning, his 15th, and added a run-scoring single in the fourth. Barnes’ second homer of the season was a two-run shot in the second, giving Los Angeles a 4-0 lead. Outman finished the scoring with his 21st homer leading off the eighth.

The Dodgers also got a strong pitching performance from left-hander Ryan Yarbrough (8-6), who held the Mariners to one run in 4 2/3 innings with seven strikeouts. Yarbrough came on in the second following opener Shelby Miller, and Gavin Stone entered with two outs in the sixth and closed out the game for a save, giving up one hit.

Seattle starter Logan Gilbert (13-6) struggled, giving up five runs on seven hits in five innings.

REST DAY

Dodgers who didn’t play included Mookie Betts, Max Muncy and Freddie Freeman. It was the first time this season Freeman wasn’t in the starting lineup at first base. He also didn’t miss a game last year until the Dodgers clinched the division crown.

UP NEXT

Dodgers: RHP Lance Lynn (11-11, 5.94 ERA) will start the opener of a three-game home series against Detroit. Lynn is 5-2 since being traded from the White Sox at the deadline. He allowed two runs in seven innings last time out against the Padres.

Mariners: Travel to Oakland for a three-game series starting Monday. RHP Bryan Woo (3-4, 4.16 ERA) will start. The rookie threw six scoreless innings in his last start against the Athletics on Aug. 28.

Rowland-Smith: What stands out with Seattle Mariners’ Cal Raleigh

Team: mariners
195
First Tech First Pitch logo image
Date Starting Pitcher
Sunday, September 17 @ 1:10 pm

Mariners Roof Report

Brought to you by
Sunny
High 71° | Low 56°
Roof is open
Dodgers at Mariners today at 1:10pm

Seattle Mariners

Seattle Mariners Julio Rodríguez...

SeattleSports.com Staff

Mariners Radio: Sunday series finale vs Dodgers on 770 AM

Find full details on the Seattle Seahawks and Seattle Mariners radio broadcasts from Seattle Sports for Sunday, Sept. 17.

17 hours ago

Seattle Mariners José Caballero...

The Associated Press

Seattle Mariners fall 6-2 in extras as Dodgers clinch NL West

The Los Angeles Dodgers clinched the NL West title for the 10th time in 11 seasons with a 6-2 win in 11 innings over the Seattle Mariners on Saturday night.

2 days ago

Seattle Mariners Cal Raleigh...

Brandon Gustafson

Rowland-Smith: What stands out with Mariners’ Cal Raleigh

"He's been really, really impressive," Ryan-Rowland Smith said to Bump & Stacy about Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh this season.

2 days ago

Seattle Mariners...

The Associated Press

Dodgers on cusp of NL West title after topping Mariners 6-3

Miguel Rojas and James Outman homered and the Dodgers moved closer to the NL West title with a 6-3 victory over the Seattle Mariners.

3 days ago

Seattle Mariners George Kirby...

Brandon Gustafson

Mariners Notebook: Kirby ready to put past comments behind him, Gonzales update

Ahead of the Seattle Mariners' Friday game against the Dodgers, Scott Servais discussed George Kirby and Marco Gonzales spoke to the media.

3 days ago

Seattle Mariners Julio Rodríguez...

Brent Stecker

MVP? Mariners’ Julio Rodríguez making case with ‘unbelievable’ 2nd half

The numbers put up this year by Seattle Mariners superstar Julio Rodríguez are beginning to look MVP-caliber thanks to a huge second half.

3 days ago

Dodgers secure series sweep of Mariners with 6-1 win