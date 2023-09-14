The Seattle Sports Commission invites you to a morning of reflection, motivation, and professional advice from leaders in the sports and business industry. Join SSC on October 20th at the Sheraton Grand Seattle for the 11th Annual SSC Women In Leadership Breakfast. Dialogue will be centered on investing in economic equity.

All are welcome to join the conversation, grow your network, and learn how to be a more active investor in your career and workplace.

Get your in-person or virtual tickets, plus find their exciting lineup of panelists and speakers at at SeattleSports.org!