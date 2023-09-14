Close
Sep 14, 2023, 2:20 PM | Updated: 2:59 pm

The Seattle Sports Commission invites you to a morning of reflection, motivation, and professional advice from leaders in the sports and business industry. Join SSC on October 20th at the Sheraton Grand Seattle for the 11th Annual SSC Women In Leadership Breakfast. Dialogue will be centered on investing in economic equity.

All are welcome to join the conversation, grow your network, and learn how to be a more active investor in your career and workplace.

Get your in-person or virtual tickets, plus find their exciting lineup of panelists and speakers at at SeattleSports.org!

Contests & Events

Hawks Live on Seattle Sports

Hawks Live is back for 2023, broadcasting live for the second year, from Bellevue Square Center Court from 7:00 – 9:00 p.m. on select Thursdays throughout the NFL season.

4 days ago

Seattle Sports LIVE from Hatback Bar and Grille

Join Seattle Sports at Hatback Bar and Grille for a LIVE broadcast of Wyman & Bob, from 2 - 6pm on Friday, September 15th and again on Friday, September 29th.

4 days ago

Voting is OPEN for the Women of Inspiration Award!

Back for a second year is the Women of Inspiration award brought to you by the Seattle Chapter of WISE which stands for Women in Sports and Events. The 2023 Nominations are in, and the finalists have been selected. Now we need your help to recognize a woman in sports and events within our community who is working to make the industry better for our next generation.

4 days ago

Pints for Paws!

Come on out to Queen Anne Beerhall on Wednesday, September 13th from 5-8 p.m. for “Pints for Paws!”

7 days ago

Win Tickets to see Avenged Sevenfold!

Seattle Sports is giving you a chance to win two tickets to see Avenged Sevenfold at the Tacoma Dome on October 2, 2023!

7 days ago

EXPIRED: Win tickets to the Seahawks Home Opener

Seattle Sports has two opportunities for you to win ticket to the Seahawks home opener this Sunday when the Seahawks host the Los Angeles Rams at Lumen Field.

14 days ago

