Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

BUMP AND STACY

Bumpus: What can help Seahawks’ O-line this week despite injuries

Sep 14, 2023, 1:10 PM | Updated: 2:53 pm

Seattle Seahawks offensive line...

Geno Smith of the Seattle Seahawks looks on at the line of scrimmage on Jan. 1, 2023. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

BY BRANDON GUSTAFSON


Assistant Editor of SeattleSports.com

The Seattle Seahawks will likely have a very different looking offensive line this week than they were anticipating.

Seattle Seahawks take hit on O-line with both tackles ailing with injuries

In their 30-13 loss to the Los Angeles Rams last Sunday, the Seahawks lost both their starting offensive tackles.

Right tackle Abraham Lucas was the first to leave the game as a result of a knee injury, while left tackle Charles Cross was soon sidelined with a toe injury.

The aftermath of those two injuries has been pretty noticeable as Lucas was placed on injured reserve on Wednesday, knocking him out of Seattle’s next four games. To help with depth, the Hawks signed future Hall of Famer Jason Peters, who is 41 years old, to the practice squad, while signed undrafted rookies Raiqwon O’Neal and McClendon Curtis off the Tampa Bay and Las Vegas practice squads, respectively. The Seahawks also have Jake Curhan and Stone Forsythe in the mix at offensive tackle, both of whom played last Sunday for the injured Cross and Lucas.

Whether any of the three new additions play this Sunday in Detroit is unclear, but it is clear that Lucas will not be on the field while Cross is also unlikely to play.

Former NFL receiver Michael Bumpus thinks there are a few things that should help Seattle’s new-look offensive line against the Lions.

One of those involves quarterback Geno Smith.

“Here’s what Geno has to do this week: You’ve got some different tackles starting this week … You have to slow your cadence down at the line of scrimmage,” Bumpus said during Thursday’s Bump and Stacy on Seattle Sports. “Your cadence is when Geno walks in line of scrimmage (and says), ‘Blue 48 … down, set.’ So what that does, it makes a defense show what they’re going to do when we’re talking about the second level. Are they going to blitz? Are they rotating the safeties? Let the offensive line identify the box so they know what’s going on, especially when you have two potentially new tackles out there.”

Bumpus also thinks facing the Lions’ defensive scheme can help, too.

“Last week, the Seahawks saw a 3-4 (defense) … The advantage of that is that you can blitz from depth,” he said. “When you blitz from depth, you have a linebacker blitz from three or four yards out, so they can get lost in the mix. It’s hard for these offensive lineman to see them … Because he’s blitzing from depth on the other side of the field, it’s just hard for these linemen to see it.”

The Lions, meanwhile, run a 4-3 defensive scheme.

“Which means four down-linemen and you’ve got three linebackers, so your assignment is right in front of you most of the time,” Bumpus said. “They’re still going to blitz (linebackers) from depth, but it’s easier for you to kind of identify what’s going on because there’s less to do on that second level. So Geno, just slow it down a little bit at the line of scrimmage and allow these guys to identify (things). But this week because of the front that you’re gonna see, your assignment should be right there and you have a bit more help. It’ll be easier for that running back to help out in pass protection.”

Listen to the second hour of Thursday’s Bump and Stacy at this link or in the player near the top of this story.

More on the Seattle Seahawks

Huard: What’s a realistic expectation for new Seahawks OT Jason Peters?
•  Rost: Is Seahawks’ biggest concern offense or defense right now?
• Salk: Blaming Pete already? Seahawks coach’s style has tradeoffs
• Bumpus: What should Seahawks do to fix issues on defense?
• Video: Wyman’s Football 101 – Where Seahawks’ pass D went wrong
• Carroll on Seattle Seahawks’ rough opener: ‘We gotta get our act together’

Bump & Stacy Show

Bump and Stacy

...

Seattle Sports Video

Video: Seattle Seahawks DL Boye Mafe on improvements to the pass rush unit

What does Seattle Seahawks DL Boye Mafe think about the changes the team has made on their D-Line approach? What personal goals has he set for himself this season? He joined The Huddle to discuss that and much more in this exclusive sit-down interview. How much better can this Defense be in Week Two and […]

15 hours ago

...

Seattle Sports Video

Video: Seattle Seahawks OL Phil Haynes on how they pick up slack for injured Offensive Linemen

What does Seattle Seahawks OL Phil Haynes think about the slack the other Offensive Linemen have to pick up for the injured players? What personal goals has he set for himself this season? He joined The Huddle to discuss that and much more in this exclusive sit-down interview. How much better can this Offense be […]

15 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks...

Stacy Rost

Rost: Is Seahawks’ biggest concern offense or defense right now?

With the Seattle Seahawks struggling on both sides in Week 1, Bump and Stacy discuss whether the offense or defense is more concerning.

2 days ago

Seattle Seahawks Tre Brown Puka Nacua...

Brent Stecker

Bumpus: What should Seahawks do to fix issues on defense?

Michael Bumpus shares the worst thing he saw from the Seattle Seahawks in their Week 1 loss and how he would fix the defense.

3 days ago

...

Seattle Sports Video

Video: Former DL Cliff Avril on the Seattle Seahawks Week One loss to the Los Angeles Rams

What did former Seattle Seahawks DL Cliff Avril see in their Week One loss to the Los Angeles Rams? He joined Michael Bumpus and Stacy Rost to talk about the game on Sunday and what they can do to get back on track. What did the D-Line look like? What can this team do to […]

4 days ago

Seattle Seahawks Geno Smith...

Stacy Rost

Rost: What went wrong in Seahawks’ shocking Week 1 loss?

The Seattle Seahawks' Week 1 performance against the Los Angeles Rams was a surprise on both sides of the ball, and not in a good.

4 days ago

Bumpus: What can help Seahawks’ O-line this week despite injuries