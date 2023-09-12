Seattle Seahawks sign 9-time Pro Bowl OT Jason Peters

On Monday, Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said the team had “some work to do” after both of their starting offensive tackles exited a Week 1 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

A day later, it appears some of that work has been done.

Seahawks know expectations took hit with flop performance

The Seahawks have signed nine-time Pro Bowl offensive tackle Jason Peters to their practice squad, as well as tackle Greg Eiland, who has been on Seattle’s practice squad for much of the past two seasons.

News of the Seahawks’ interest in Peters was first reported Monday, and his representation, Elite Loyalty Sports, posted about him joining the Seahawks on Tuesday morning. The Seahawks announced the signing Tuesday afternoon.

Carroll acknowledged Monday during a press conference that the Seahawks had a meeting planned with the 41-year-old Peters, responding to a question about Seattle’s reported interest in him with, “He’s not here yet.”

The 6-foot-4, 328-pound Peters debuting in the NFL in 2004 with the Buffalo Bills, who he spent five seasons with. He then played 11 years with Philadelphia, then had one-season stints with Chicago and Dallas over the past two years. He made nine straight Pro Bowls as a left tackle from 2007-16, and was an All-Pro in 2011 and 2013 (he missed the 2012 season). After starting 15 games for the Bears in 2021, he started just once in 10 games played with the Cowboys last season.

Eiland, 25, was an undrafted rookie signing out of Mississippi State by Seattle in 2021. He has yet to appear in an NFL regular season game and was recently waived by the Seahawks when they cut down from their preseason roster to the regular season 53-man roster.

The Seahawks have a need for depth at tackle as Charles Cross, the starting left tackle and a 2022 first-round pick, is dealing with a toe injury, while starting right tackle Abraham Lucas, who was a third-round pick in 2022, has aggravated a knee issue.

“Charles hurt his toe. He’s a big man so we gotta see how he takes to that during the week. We won’t know for a while,” Carroll said Monday during his weekly Seattle Sports show with Brock and Salk. “With Abe, it’s just an old knee thing that he’s got going on. He’s got an aggravation kind of deal that he’s dealing with and we just gotta see how he handles it. It just got really uncomfortable late in the game and he had to come out.”

