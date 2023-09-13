The Seattle Seahawks took a beating on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams, and that extended to injuries as well.

Both of Seattle’s starting tackles left Sunday’s game due to injury, with left tackle Charles Cross departing with a toe injury and right tackle Abraham Lucas leaving with a knee injury.

It’s unclear what Cross’ status is for a Week 2 matchup with the Detroit Lions, but we now know that Lucas will not be playing.

On Wednesday, the Seahawks placed the second-year tackle on injured reserve due to that knee injury. That means Lucas will have to miss at least the next four games. For the Seahawks, their next four games cover five weeks as their bye week comes in Week 5 (Oct. 5-9). That means Lucas can’t return until Week 7 against the Arizona Cardinals.

Lucas was one of many rookie standouts for the Seahawks last year, earning the starting right tackle job in training camp after being selected in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He and Cross formed one of the youngest tackle duos in NFL history, and both were very durable. Cross played every game while Lucas missed just one contest.

The Seahawks have done some shuffling with the roster to help with the injuries to Lucas and Cross, signing future Hall of Fame tackle Jason Peters to the practice squad with the idea that he could play as soon as this Sunday in Detroit.

The Hawks also signed undrafted rookie tackles Raiqwon O’Neal and McClendon Curtis on Wednesday to the 53-man roster. O’Neal was signed off Tampa Bay’s practice squad while Curtis was signed off away from the Raiders. O’Neal played college ball at Rutgers and UCLA, and Curtis played at Chattanooga.

The Seahawks also have third-year tackles Stone Forsythe and Jake Curhan as options at tackle on the current roster.

