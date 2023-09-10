Close
SEATTLE STORM

Loyd wins scoring title, but Seattle Storm lose finale to Sparks

Sep 10, 2023, 3:19 PM | Updated: 4:36 pm

Seattle Storm Jewell Loyd...

Jewell Loyd of the Seattle Storm shoots during a game on June 29, 2023. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


AP staff

SEATTLE (AP) — Jewell Loyd scored 28 points, setting a league record on her way to the scoring title, but the Los Angeles Sparks closed out the regular season with a 12-2 run to pull out a 91-89 victory over the Seattle Storm on Sunday.

Los Angeles Sparks 91, Seattle Storm 89: Box score

Loyd sank 9 of 22 shots for the Storm (11-29), who end the season on a four-game losing streak. She hit 4 of 9 from 3-point range and finishes the season with a record 939 points. Former teammate Breanna Stewart, now playing for the New York Liberty, was second with 919 as the league expanded its regular season to 40 games.

Loyd led the league with an average of 24.6 points per game. Stewart averaged 23.0. Loyd scored 25 or more points 21 times this season. No other player had more than 15.

Nneka Ogwumike had 22 points to pace the Sparks (17-23), who trailed most of the game before outscoring the Storm 20-11 in the final period.

Ezi Magbegor pitched in with 16 points, eight rebounds and seven assists for Seattle. Magbegor grabbed a team-record 318 rebounds this season, one more than Stewart had for the Storm in 2016.

The Sparks were eliminated from playoff contention when the Chicago Sky beat the Minnesota Lynx on Friday to clinch the eighth seed.

