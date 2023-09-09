Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE STORM

Wings secure No. 4 seed with 106-91 win over Storm as Loyd sets record

Sep 8, 2023, 8:00 PM

Seattle Storm Jewell Loyd...

Jewell Loyd of the Seattle Storm reacts during a game on June 20, 2023. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


AP staff

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Natasha Howard scored 23 points, Satou Sabally added 21 points and the Dallas Wings secured the No. 4 seed in the WNBA playoffs with a 106-91 victory over the Seattle Storm on Friday night.

Dallas Wings 106, Seattle Storm 91: Box Score

Dallas (21-18), which closes the regular season at Atlanta on Sunday, will have a home court advantage in the first round of the playoffs.

Seattle (11-28) has been eliminated from the playoffs but that didn’t stop Jewell Loyd, who passed Breanna Stewart for the most points in a single season in league history with 911. Loyd was 10 of 30 from the field, including 5 of 13 from distance, to finish with 33 points.

Arike Ogunbowale secured her second career double-double with 19 points and a career-high 10 assists for Dallas. Teaira McCowan added 16 points and nine rebounds. The Wings outrebounded the Storm 36-23.

Loyd made her 500th career 3-pointer in the first quarter, and she added a long 3-pointer just before halftime to pull Seattle within 56-45.

Seattle was within 56-49 early in the third quarter before Dallas scored 14 of the next 20 points to go ahead 70-55. Ogunbowale made a jumper in transition to extend Dallas’ lead to 88-77 and Kalani Brown added a layup for a 13-point lead.

Atlanta Dream beat Seattle Storm 79-68 to clinch playoff spot

Seattle Storm

Atlanta Dream Allisha Gray Cheyenne Parker Seattle Storm...

The Associated Press

Atlanta Dream beat Seattle Storm 79-68 to clinch playoff spot

Allisha Gray scored 18 points, and the Atlanta Dream beat the Seattle Storm 79-68 to clinch a playoff spot for the first time since 2018.

3 days ago

Seattle Storm Noelle Quinn Jordan Horston...

The Associated Press

A’ja Wilson scores 30 to help Aces beat Seattle Storm 103-77

A'ja Wilson scored 30 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and Jackie Young scored 22 to help the Las Vegas Aces beat the Seattle Storm 103-77.

7 days ago

Seattle Storm Jewell Loyd...

The Associated Press

Jewell Loyd reaches two milestones, Storm beat Sparks

Jewell Loyd had 25 points to lead the Seattle Storm to a 72-61 win over the Los Angeles Sparks on Thursday night.

9 days ago

Seattle Storm Noelle Quinn Jordan Horston...

The Associated Press

Williams, Copper rally Chicago Sky past Seattle Storm 90-85

Elizabeth Williams scored 23 points, Kahleah Copper added a double-double and the Chicago Sky rallied in the second half to beat the Seattle Storm 90-85.

13 days ago

Seattle Storm Indiana Fever Kelsey Mitchell...

The Associated Press

Kelsey Mitchell scores 36, Fever hold off Seattle Storm 90-86

Kelsey Mitchell scored 36 points, two shy of her franchise record, and the Indiana Fever held off the Seattle Storm 90-86 on Thursday night.

16 days ago

Seattle Storm...

The Associated Press

Sky beat Seattle Storm 102-79 to snap a five-game losing streak

Dana Evans scored 23 points and the Chicago Sky snapped a five-game losing streak with a 102-79 victory over the Seattle Storm.

18 days ago

Wings secure No. 4 seed with 106-91 win over Storm as Loyd sets record