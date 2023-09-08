Come on out to Queen Anne Beerhall on Wednesday, September 13th from 5-8 p.m. for “Pints for Paws!”

Join Skipper Scott Servais and players of the SEATTLE MARINERS to benefit animals in need in eastern Washington. Join the fun: raffle, silent auction, special drinks, and celebrity bartenders!

This event will benefit, in part, an animal rescue shelter that has been spearheaded by Jill Servais and the Team Okanagon Animal Rescue.

Okondogs, an animal rescue based in Cashmere, where Tucker the Mariners Dog comes from. Don’t miss out on your chance to support a “pawesome” cause and to hang out with some of your favorite Seattle Mariners!

Find more info here!