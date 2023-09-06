Voting is OPEN for the Women of Inspiration Award!

Back for a second year is the Women of Inspiration award brought to you by the Seattle Chapter of WISE which stands for Women in Sports and Events. The 2023 Nominations are in, and the finalists have been selected. Now we need your help to recognize a woman in sports and events within our community who is working to make the industry better for our next generation. Vote now for someone who you think is deserving. Voting ends September 22nd and the winner will be announced at the Seattle Sports Commission’s annual Women in Leadership Breakfast. The winner will receive a cash donation from WISE and their partners for a cause of their choice.

Vote now at WOISeattle.org!