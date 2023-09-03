Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE MARINERS

Alonso powers Mets as Mariners lose 6-3, drop series

Sep 3, 2023, 2:19 PM

Seattle Mariners New York Mets...

Cal Raleigh of the Seattle Mariners looks on as Pete Alonso celebrates a home run. (Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

(Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


AP staff

NEW YORK (AP) — Pete Alonso homered twice and drove in four runs, reaching 40 homers and 100 RBIs for the second consecutive season as the New York Mets beat the first-place Seattle Mariners 6-3 on Sunday.

New York Mets 6, Seattle Mariners 3: Box score

Jeff McNeil also went deep — after finishing a homer shy of the cycle Saturday night — and New York took two of three games from the Mariners to hand them their first series loss since Aug. 11-13 against Baltimore.

Seattle began the day leading the AL West by one game over Houston and two over Texas.

Current MLB Standings: Division | Wild Card

Alonso hit an RBI single in the first inning before his two-run shot in the third made him the fifth player in major league history with at least three 40-homer seasons in his first five campaigns, joining Hall of Famers Ralph Kiner and Eddie Matthews as well as Ryan Howard and Albert Pujols.

Alonso’s solo homer in the seventh gave him 100 RBIs for the third time. His 41 home runs are tied for the second-most in a season in franchise history with Todd Hundley and Carlos Beltran. Alonso holds the team record with 53 as a rookie in 2019.

Francisco Álvarez had an RBI single for the fourth-place Mets (63-74), and touted rookie Ronny Mauricio went 1 for 4 with a single in his third big league game. Mauricio was the seventh player in team history to begin his career with consecutive multi-hit games.

Tylor Megill (8-7) gave up three runs in 5 1/3 innings. Adam Ottavino allowed a pair of baserunners in the ninth before striking out J.P. Crawford to earn his eighth save.

Dominic Canzone and Mike Ford hit back-to-back homers in the fourth for the Mariners.

George Kirby (10-9), who hadn’t started since Aug. 23 due to an illness, gave up four runs (three earned) in three innings. He threw 73 pitches, including 52 in the opening two innings — his most in the first two innings of a game.

STREAKING

Teoscar Hernández extended his hitting streak to 12 games with a fifth-inning single for Seatle. Julio Rodríguez’s 15-game hitting streak ended as he went 0 for 4.

BRING IT ALL HOME

The series in New York was a homecoming for several Mariners. Dominic Leone, a Connecticut native who was claimed off waivers from the Angels on Thursday, threw 1 1/3 innings for Seattle, the third team for whom he has pitched this season at Citi Field. He signed with the Mets in May before being traded to Los Angeles on Aug. 1. Kirby grew up in Rye, a little more than 20 miles from Citi Field, and Justin Topa, who earned the win Saturday, played at Long Island University after graduating from high school in upstate Binghamton.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Seattle Mariners: 1B Ty France (elbow) didn’t play after being hit by a pitch Saturday night. France has been plunked 29 times, tops in the majors.

New York Mets: 3B Mark Vientos (right foot), injured running the bases Saturday night, sat out but is expected to play Tuesday at Washington. … RF Starling Marte (right groin) feels better after a week of treatment in Philadelphia but said surgery is an option if he doesn’t continue improving. Marte underwent double groin surgery last fall.

UP NEXT

Seattle Mariners: A 10-game road trip continues as RHP Bryan Woo (2-3, 4.15 ERA) pitches Monday in the opener of a three-game series at Cincinnati. The Mariners are 15-3 all-time against the Reds — their least-frequent opponent.

New York Mets: Following a day off, LHP José Quintana (1-5, 3.26 ERA) opens a two-game series Tuesday in Washington, which counters with LHP Patrick Corbin (9-12, 4.90). Quintana has allowed three runs or fewer in seven of eight starts this season.

What should Seattle Mariners do with Teoscar Hernández? Morosi weighs in

Team: mariners
179
First Tech First Pitch logo image
Date Starting Pitcher
Sunday, September 3 @ 10:40 am

Mariners Roof Report

Brought to you by
Chance Rain Showers
High 71° | Low 55°
Mariners are on the road.
Mariners at Mets today at 10:40am

Seattle Mariners

Seattle Mariners...

The Associated Press

Crawford’s homer in 9th lifts 1st-place Mariners past Mets 8-7

J.P. Crawford hit a tiebreaking homer in the 9th inning and the Seattle Mariners beat the Mets 8-7 to extend their lead in the AL West.

2 days ago

Seattle Mariners Teoscar Hernandez...

Brandon Gustafson

What should Mariners do with Teoscar Hernández? Morosi weighs in

MLB Network insider Jon Morosi shared what he thinks the Seattle Mariners should do with Teoscar Hernández this offseason.

2 days ago

Seattle Mariners...

The Associated Press

Senga strikes out 12 as Mets cool off 1st-place Mariners 2-1

Daniel Vogelbach hit a tiebreaking single with two outs in the eighth inning and the New York Mets beat the Seattle Mariners with a 2-1 win.

3 days ago

Seattle Mariners Scott Servais...

Brent Stecker

Key to Mariners’ historic month? Something they doubled down on

"I don't really see or hear Scott waver too much from his overall message," Seattle Mariners broadcaster Aaron Goldsmith said of manager Scott Servais.

3 days ago

Seattle Mariners Sam Haggerty...

Brandon Gustafson

Mariners add Haggerty and Leone to MLB club as rosters expand

With MLB rosters expanding to 28 for September, the Seattle Mariners added Sam Haggerty and Dominic Leone to the team on Friday.

3 days ago

Seattle Mariners...

Shannon Drayer

Drayer: Mariners enter September having turned the tables

The same Seattle Mariners team that frustrated you April through June has turned the tables and given you every reason to dream big.

3 days ago

Alonso powers Mets as Mariners lose 6-3, drop series