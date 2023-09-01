Seattle Sports LIVE from Hatback Bar and Grille

Hatback Bar & Grille is the city’s premier year-round dining, brewing and sports entertainment destination, located in the heart of Seattle’s SODO district across from T-Mobile Park. Hatback is inspired by the rich sports history in the Pacific Northwest and pays tribute to the Mariners with a nod to one of Seattle’s greatest athletes, Ken Griffey Jr.

With 20 TVs throughout the space, Hatback is a great spot to gather and cheer on your favorite team. The menu features elevated American fare, including game day favorites like burgers and pizza and Pacific Northwest classics like oysters and fresh seafood. For more info, visit Hatback.com.