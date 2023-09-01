Seattle Sports LIVE from Hatback Bar and Grille

Close
Sep 1, 2023

Hatback Bar & Grille...

Hatback Bar & Grille

BY ISAIAH WILLIAMS


Join Seattle Sports at Hatback Bar and Grille for a LIVE broadcast of Wyman & Bob, from 2 – 6pm on Friday, September 15th and again on Friday, September 29th.

Hatback Bar & Grille is the city’s premier year-round dining, brewing and sports entertainment destination, located in the heart of Seattle’s SODO district across from T-Mobile Park. Hatback is inspired by the rich sports history in the Pacific Northwest and pays tribute to the Mariners with a nod to one of Seattle’s greatest athletes, Ken Griffey Jr.

With 20 TVs throughout the space, Hatback is a great spot to gather and cheer on your favorite team. The menu features elevated American fare, including game day favorites like burgers and pizza and Pacific Northwest classics like oysters and fresh seafood. For more info, visit Hatback.com.

Don’t forget, the NFL Kick-off for the 2023 season is here! Head to Hatback before every Seahawks home game at Victory Hall. Enjoy their all ages beer garden with the ultimate tailgate experience. Catch the early game on our 23′ big screen, enjoy tailgating food favorites from our two food trucks with entertainment, games and much much more.

 

