Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE STORM

Kelsey Mitchell scores 36, Fever hold off Seattle Storm 90-86

Aug 24, 2023, 7:14 PM | Updated: 7:59 pm

Seattle Storm Indiana Fever Kelsey Mitchell...

Kelsey Mitchell of the Indiana Fever dribbles against the Seattle Storm on June 22, 2023. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


AP staff

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Kelsey Mitchell scored 36 points, two shy of her franchise record, and the Indiana Fever held off the Seattle Storm 90-86 on Thursday night to win back-to-back games for just the second time this season.

Indiana Fever 90, Seattle Storm 86: Box score

NaLyssa Smith had 16 points and 11 rebounds and Aliyah Boston had 12 points and 10 boards for the Fever (10-24), who beat Phoenix on Sunday when Mitchell surpassed 3,000 points for her career. Grace Berger added 14 points.

Jewell Loyd scored 32 points for the Storm (10-24) and a game after setting the franchise record for points in a season moved into fourth on the WNBA single-season list with 780 points. Ezi Magberor added 19 points and 13 rebounds.

Mitchell scored five points and Victoria Vivians converted a three-point play as the Fever closed the first half with a 10-2 run for a 46-38 lead.

The Fever took a 65-56 lead into the fourth quarter, but Loyd took over. She scored 16 straight Seattle points to pull the Storm within 80-78 with 3:39 to play. Magbegor tied the game at 81 with a pair of free throws at 2:16 and then Loyd hit a 3-pointer with 1:44 remaining for an 84-81 lead.

Mitchell then had eight points in a closing 9-2 run.

Last time: Sky beat Seattle Storm 102-79 to snap five-game losing streak

Seattle Storm

Seattle Storm...

The Associated Press

Sky beat Seattle Storm 102-79 to snap a five-game losing streak

Dana Evans scored 23 points and the Chicago Sky snapped a five-game losing streak with a 102-79 victory over the Seattle Storm.

3 days ago

Seattle Storm Jewell Loyd...

The Associated Press

Jewell Loyd scores 31, Seattle Storm bounce back to beat Lynx

Jewell Loyd scored 31 points, Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu had a season-high 15 rebounds, and the Seattle Storm defeated the Minnesota Lynx 88-74 on Sunday.

5 days ago

Napheesa Collier Minnesota Lynx Seattle Storm...

The Associated Press

Lynx hold off Seattle Storm 78-70 behind Collier’s double-double

Napheesa Collier had 24 points and 10 rebounds, Kayla McBride added 21 points and the Minnesota Lynx held off the Seattle Storm 78-70 on Friday night.

7 days ago

Seattle Storm...

The Associated Press

Loyd scores 24, Magbegor adds 17 as Storm beat Mercury 81-71

The Seattle Storm nearly blew a 16-point halftime lead before they pulled away for an 81-71 win Sunday over the Phoenix Mercury.

12 days ago

Seattle Storm Noelle Quinn Jewell Loyd...

The Associated Press

Storm outscores Dream 21-7 in the 4th quarter to rally for 68-67 win

Jewell Loyd converted a three-point play with 13.1 seconds left and the Seattle Storm rallied past the Atlanta Dream 68-67 on Thursday night.

15 days ago

Seattle Storm Gabby Williams...

The Associated Press

Seattle Storm F Gabby Williams out at least a month with foot injury

Seattle Storm forward Gabby Williams will be sidelined for at least a month with a stress fracture in her left foot, the team announced Wednesday.

16 days ago

Kelsey Mitchell scores 36, Fever hold off Seattle Storm 90-86