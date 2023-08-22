Close
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Report: Seahawks’ Smith-Njigba getting wrist surgery; Week 1 status unclear

Aug 22, 2023, 9:20 AM | Updated: 11:58 am

Seattle Seahawks Jaxon Smith-Njigba...

Jaxon Smith-Njigba of the Seattle Seahawks runs a route on Aug. 19, 2023. (Tom Hauck/Getty Images)

(Tom Hauck/Getty Images)

BY BRANDON GUSTAFSON


Assistant Editor of SeattleSports.com

Despite a very promising offseason and preseason, it’s now unclear whether Seattle Seahawks rookie receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba will suit up when the Hawks play the Los Angeles Rams on Week 1.

Seattle Seahawks’ Smith-Njigba: Lockett, Metcalf ‘made the transition very easy for me’

On Tuesday morning, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported that Smith-Njigba is undergoing wrist surgery in Philadelphia, but he did say that there’s “a chance” for the rookie receiver to “be ready for the start of the regular season.”

In a follow-up report, Schefter said Smith-Njigba broke a bone in his wrist on Saturday against the Dallas Cowboys on this play below, when Smith-Njigba caught a pass from Drew Lock and nearly scored a touchdown.

The Seahawks selected Smith-Njigba 20th overall with the second of their two first-round picks in April’s NFL Draft.

A standout at Ohio State, Smith-Njigba was an All-American selection in 2021 before a hamstring injury limited him to just three games and five catches in 2022. Smith-Njigba was the first receiver selected in this year’s draft.

In two preseason games, Smith-Njigba has caught six of seven targets for 83 yards.

