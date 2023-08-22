Despite a very promising offseason and preseason, it’s now unclear whether Seattle Seahawks rookie receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba will suit up when the Hawks play the Los Angeles Rams on Week 1.

Seattle Seahawks’ Smith-Njigba: Lockett, Metcalf ‘made the transition very easy for me’

On Tuesday morning, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported that Smith-Njigba is undergoing wrist surgery in Philadelphia, but he did say that there’s “a chance” for the rookie receiver to “be ready for the start of the regular season.”

In a follow-up report, Schefter said Smith-Njigba broke a bone in his wrist on Saturday against the Dallas Cowboys on this play below, when Smith-Njigba caught a pass from Drew Lock and nearly scored a touchdown.

The Seahawks selected Smith-Njigba 20th overall with the second of their two first-round picks in April’s NFL Draft.

A standout at Ohio State, Smith-Njigba was an All-American selection in 2021 before a hamstring injury limited him to just three games and five catches in 2022. Smith-Njigba was the first receiver selected in this year’s draft.

In two preseason games, Smith-Njigba has caught six of seven targets for 83 yards.

More Seattle Seahawks coverage

• What the Seahawks are showing that’s different on defense

• Video: Wyman’s instant reaction to Seahawks’ preseason win over Cowboys

• Starters sharp in limited action as Seahawks beat Dallas 22-14

• Video: Seahawks rookies JSN, Charbonnet make big plays vs Cowboys

• Bump & Stacy’s bold predictions for Seahawks and rest of NFC West

• Ray Roberts: Why Jarran Reed is ‘the key’ to Seahawks defense

• K.J. Wright: Seahawks edge rusher Darrell Taylor has 15-sack potential

Follow @TheBGustafson