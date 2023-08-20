The Seattle Seahawks had four picks in the first two rounds of the 2023 NFL Draft, and two of those picks were used on big weapons for their offense.

On Saturday night against the Dallas Cowboys, those two players each had a play that displayed why they were worth being taken so high in the draft.

In the second of the Seahawks’ three preseason games, running back Zach Charbonnet and wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba each took a turn showing the 12s at Lumen Field what to expect from them when they don the Seahawks’ blue and action green.

Charbonnet, a second-round pick out of UCLA, was up first. He took a handoff in the first quarter from quarterback Geno Smith on first-and-10 from Seattle’s own 33-yard line, and he busted out for a run of 29 yards, putting the Seahawks in Cowboys territory.

The run helped set up Seattle’s first points of the night, a 57-yard field goal by Pro Bowl kicker Jason Myers.

The next time the Seahawks got the ball, it was their first-round receiver’s turn to make a big play.

Smith-Njigba, an Ohio State product who the Seahawks picked 20th overall in April’s draft, was targeted in the second quarter on second-and-3 from the Dallas 49 by Drew Lock, who had taken over for Smith at QB. The young wideout made a great catch inside the 30-yard line on a stellar throw by Lock, then added another 25-plus yards on a run before being taken down at the 1.

It was a 48-yard play when all was said and done, setting up an easy 1-yard touchdown rush by running back Deejay Dallas on the next snap.

Here’s another view of the pass:

The Seahawks went on to beat the Cowboys 22-14.

