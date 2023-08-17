Close
Seahawks’ Smith-Njigba: Lockett, Metcalf ‘made the transition very easy for me’

Aug 17, 2023, 4:55 PM

Seattle Seahawks Jaxon Smith-Njigba...

Jaxon Smith-Njigba of the Seattle Seahawks warms up before the preseason game on Aug. 10, 2023. (Jane Gershovich/Getty Images)

(Jane Gershovich/Getty Images)

BY BRANDON GUSTAFSON


Assistant Editor of SeattleSports.com

Few players enter the NFL in a better position to succeed than Seattle Seahawks receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

K.J. Wright: Seattle Seahawks edge rusher Darrell Taylor has 15-sack potential

Smith-Njigba is no stranger to playing with NFL talent as he played alongside NFL receivers like Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave while at Ohio State and he caught passes from C.J. Stroud, the No. 2 overall pick in this year’s draft.

Smith-Njigba, the 20th overall pick in this April’s NFL Draft, is now part of a Seahawks team that not only is a playoff contender, but that has a good quarterback in place in Geno Smith as well as two star receivers to learn from in DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett.

During a Wednesday visit with Seattle Sports’ Wyman and Bob, Smith-Njigba discussed learning from Metcalf and Lockett and more.

First off, is Smith-Njigba reaching out to those two receivers for advice, or is that duo just imparting wisdom upon the young rookie?

“Both. I’m asking, definitely asking, and watching a lot from those two,” Smith-Njigba told Wyman and Bob. “They give me great feedback. And I don’t have to ask too much because they just come out here and show it and prove it every day, and that’s what makes those guys great. And great people, first and foremost.

“I’m able to talk to them, able to ask questions and I know that they’re here for me. It makes me feel good and has made the transition very easy for me.”

Smith-Njigba is drawing rave reviews from teammates, coaches and reporters for his work in training camp, and he also showcased some play-making ability during the Seahawks’ preseason opener last week against the Minnesota Vikings.

Has Smith-Njigba had his “Welcome to the NFL” moment yet?

“I feel like I’ve definitely held my own for the most part. But time will time only tell. It’s early. We’re still in the preseason.” he said. “So I probably will get that ‘Welcome to the NFL’ moment here pretty soon, honestly. But, you know, I’ve just tried to move like a pro for a long time before I became a pro, and I feel like that’s definitely helped me out a lot.”

Listen to WYman & Bob’s full interview with Jaxon Smith-Njigba at this link or in the player near the top of this story. You can also watch the full sit-down interview at the link below.

Video: Seattle Seahawks WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba joins Wyman & Bob

Wyman & Bob

Wyman and Bob

