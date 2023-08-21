Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

CONTESTS & EVENTS

Win Tickets to Rob Zombie!

Aug 21, 2023, 4:02 PM | Updated: 4:03 pm

...

Seattle Sports is giving you a chance to win two tickets to see Rob Zombie with Alice Cooper, Ministry & Filter at the White River Amphitheatre on September 20, 2023! Tickets are on sale now and you can find them here.

Enter below starting Tuesday, August 22, 2023 through Sunday, August 27, 2023.

Sweepstakes winners are subject to venue safety requirements. Tickets will be sent digitally, and winners must provide a valid email address and have access to a smart phone.

 

Contests & Events

...

No Author

Win Tickets to 50 Cent!

Seattle Sports is giving you a chance to win two tickets to see 50 Cent at the Climate Pledge Arena on September 7, 2023!

5 days ago

...

No Author

Win a Rototough™ Grizzly 40 Cooler!

The Outdoor Line and Busch Light are giving you a chance to win a Rototough™ Grizzly 40 Cooler!

5 days ago

...

No Author

Win Pizza Hut’s Party Pack!

Calling all fans of pizza, baseball, and money! Seattle Sports has your chance to win all three with Pizza Hut's Party Pack!

6 days ago

...

No Author

EXPIRED: Win Weekend Passes for Bumbershoot!

The Bumbershoot Arts & Music Festival is back this year over Labor Day Weekend at Seattle Center. Seattle Sports and KIRO Newsradio are giving you a chance to win two weekend passes!

11 days ago

...

No Author

EXPIRED: Win Tickets to Dierks Bentley!

Seattle Sports is giving you a chance to win two tickets to see Dierks Bentley at the White River Amphitheatre on August 26, 2023!

11 days ago

...

No Author

Maui Strong fundraiser to directly help victims of Hawaii wildfires

Bonneville Seattle is joining fundraising efforts for the “Maui Strong | Fire Relief Fund” to help those devastated by wildfires in Hawaii, through the Hawaii Community Foundation (HCF).

12 days ago

Win Tickets to Rob Zombie!