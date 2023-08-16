Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE MARINERS

Mariners place Murphy on IL, call up O’Keefe from Tacoma

Aug 16, 2023, 1:49 PM | Updated: 1:53 pm

Seattle Mariners Tom Murphy...

Tom Murphy of the Seattle Mariners at bat against the Detroit Tigers on July 14, 2023. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

BY BRANDON GUSTAFSON


Assistant Editor of SeattleSports.com

The Seattle Mariners have done some shuffling with their catcher spot as veteran backstop Tom Murphy is heading to the 10-day injured list. In a corresponding move, catcher Brian O’Keefe is being called up from Triple-A Tacoma.

Morosi: What does future look like for Gonzales, Seattle Mariners’ rotation?

Murphy is being sidelined with a left thumb sprain, the Mariners announced. His IL stint is also retroactive to Monday, Aug. 14.

Murphy, 32, has been one of the Mariners’ better hitters this season, owning a .290/.335/.538 slash line (.873 OPS) with eight home runs, 17 RBIs and 20 extra-base hits in 47 games this year.

Murphy has taken more of a backseat behind the plate to Cal Raleigh, but Murphy has played quite a bit, especially of late. Both he and Raleigh have been hot hitters for the Mariners over the last month, so Raleigh has often been at designated hitter while Murphy has been the team’s catcher.

A pending free agent, Murphy hasn’t played since the Mariners’ 5-3 loss to the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday. Since then, the Mariners have played two games in Kansas City, and Raleigh has been behind the plate for both of those contests.

O’Keefe, 30, has been in the Mariners organization since 2021. He joined the MLB roster last September and his first day with the Mariners was the day Raleigh’s walkoff home run against the Oakland A’s gave Seattle its first playoff appearance since 2001. O’Keefe made his MLB debut the next day, where he went 1-for-2 with his first big league hit. He also picked up a walk.

O’Keefe was a free agent this past offseason but re-signed with the Mariners, and he’s spent all season in Tacoma, where he slashed .240/.325/.511 (.836 OPS) with 22 home runs and 65 RBIs in 86 games as the Rainiers’ main catcher.

The Mariners play the Kansas City Royals at 5:10 p.m. on Wednesday. The game can be heard on Seattle Sports, beginning with pregame coverage at 4 p.m.

Passan: Seattle Mariners’ Kirby ‘absolutely’ in the AL Cy Young Award race

Team: mariners
146
First Tech First Pitch logo image
Date Starting Pitcher
Wednesday, August 16 @ 5:10 pm Mariners' Luis Castillo RHP vs. Royals' James McArthur RHP

Mariners Roof Report

Brought to you by
Sunny
High 89° | Low 64°
Mariners are on the road.
Mariners at Royals today at 5:10pm

Seattle Mariners

Seattle Mariners Marco Gonzales...

Brandon Gustafson

Morosi: What does future look like for Gonzales, Mariners’ rotation?

With the Seattle Mariners having so many rotation options going forward, Jon Morosi shares what may happen, including with Marco Gonzales.

17 hours ago

Seattle Mariners...

The Associated Press

France’s 10th-inning single lifts Mariners over Royals 10-8 after blown 7-run lead

Ty France hit a two-run single in the 10th inning and the Seattle Mariners rebounded from a blown-seven run lead to beat the Royals 10-8.

2 days ago

Seattle Mariners George Kirby...

Brandon Gustafson

Passan: Mariners’ Kirby ‘absolutely’ in the AL Cy Young Award race

ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan explained to Brock & Salk why he thinks Seattle Mariners RHP is a Cy Young Award contender in 2023.

2 days ago

Seattle Mariners...

The Associated Press

Blanco’s squeeze bunt gives Royals a wild 7-6 win over Mariners

Dairon Blanco executed a suicide squeeze in the 9th as the Royals walked off the Seattle Mariners, negating a late M's rally.

3 days ago

Mariners Marco Gonzales...

SeattleSports.com Staff

Bob’s Mariners Breakdown: Marco Gonzales’ future, team’s recent play

Bob Stelton is back with another Seattle Mariners Breakdown video, where he discussed Marco Gonzales, J.P. Crawford and much more.

3 days ago

Seattle Mariners Bryan Woo...

Shannon Drayer

Drayer: Why Mariners will utilize 6-man rotation when Woo returns

When Bryan Woo returns from the injured list, the Seattle Mariners will utilize a 6-man rotation. Shannon Drayer breaks it down.

3 days ago

Mariners place Murphy on IL, call up O’Keefe from Tacoma